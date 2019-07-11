How to Reset Your Body with Coconut Oil

Dinnaz By

HYDERABAD: Your cooking oil can have a drastic effect on resetting your body and managing your weight. Recent studies have shown that changing your cooking oil to coconut oil may help kick start a sluggish thyroid gland. Here’s how:

The Thyroid Gland

The thyroid gland is a butterfly-shaped gland located near the front of your throat. It is considered the body’s thermostat and is responsible for regulating metabolism. It also manages the rate of the chemical reactions our bodies require to function properly. Despite medical tests showing them to be just fine, many people’s thyroid glands are actually not functioning as they should; studies have shown that nearly 25 per cent of people have a sluggish thyroid gland they are unaware of, leading to fatigue and weight gain. Some symptoms of a low-functioning thyroid gland include weight gain, feeling cold, fatigue, poor concentration and memory, headaches, flaky skin, mood swings, hair loss, depression, insomnia, constipation, and high cholesterol levels. If you suspect your thyroid gland is not working as it should, try coconut oil.

Coconut Oil

Research has shown that including coconut oil in your regular diet may help reverse problems related to a poor thyroid gland. Specifically, it may help accelerate metabolism by stimulating the thyroid hormones, resetting the body and increasing the rate of calorie burn by 50 per cent. Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides, which are fatty acids more easily digested by the body and that stimulate the metabolism while restoring the natural enzyme activity needed to maintain a healthy weight. Just three tablespoons of coconut oil, when consumed daily, can help normalize low thyroid gland function.

I have noticed a big difference since switching to coconut oil. I use it to sauté my vegetables, fish, poultry, and other foods. I also replaced butter, margarine, and vegetable oil with coconut oil in my baked goods. You can use it on a regular basis in your everyday cooking. Better health comes in small steps, and switching your cooking oil to coconut oil is one that can pack a big punch!

Dinnaz, fitness expert