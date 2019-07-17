Home Lifestyle Health

Are you drinking too much water?

Many years of my practice have been spent talking about the importance of drinking enough water.

Published: 17th July 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Water

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

Many years of my practice have been spent talking about the importance of drinking enough water. Coaxing children to replace the sweetened beverages with water is another aspect of the problem that I deal with regularly. Adults commonly ask me if tea and coffee can be counted as one’s daily fluid intake. The answer to that is yes, as long as you aren’t drinking more than 2-3 cups of these beverages per day. But if your tea/coffee consumption is more than that, it is wise to compensate such excesses with an additional glass of water. Tea and coffee exert a diuretic effect (increase in urinary excretion) on the body, but this effect is rather mild when consumed in moderation.

Speaking of recommended daily water intake, the eight-glasses-a-day dictum is somewhat outdated. Water requirements vary from person to person and depend on other factors that include the kind of food one eats, physical activity levels, and weather conditions such as heat or humidity.

A good way to check if you’re drinking enough water is to make sure the colour of your urine is no darker than the pale straw colour. A dark yellow indicates you need to increase your fluid intake. When venturing out in the sun for long periods, which could lead to profuse sweating, it is important to increase one’s water intake.

I commonly come across health-conscious folks who drink up several litres of water in a short span of time. The notorious Whatsapp messages doing the rounds further convince people that drinking a lot of water boosts digestive health and lends a glow to the skin. I’d like to put in a word of caution here. Such a practice is not healthy, particularly for those on medications for the heart and blood pressure. 

Drinking more water than you need could even be harmful. Although rare, excessive water consumption could lead to a condition called water intoxication – consumption of large amounts of water in a very short period of time, which dilutes the blood. Those on blood pressure medication should be especially cautious. Several BP medications contain diuretics, which flush out the sodium along with the water from the body to bring down the blood pressure.

Excessive water intake in BP patients can lead to a serious condition called hyponatremia, where the sodium levels of the body fall below the normal range. The best way, sip water through the day and do not gulp down large volumes at a time. The colour of your urine will tell you if you are hydrated enough. Adequate water, undoubtedly, is crucial for our wellbeing, but drinking too much water is not better!

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp