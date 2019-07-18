How to tackle painful breastfeeding

Dr Sangeeta Rao By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Motherhood sets up a series of activities that bring joy and help bond with the newcomer in the family. One of the most important and earliest of these is breastfeeding.

It symbolically brings the mother closer to her child. Skin-to-skin breastfeeding provides necessary nutrients and protection from allergies, sickness, diseases and infections.

A process that starts in the second or third day post giving birth, breastfeeding is almost natural.

Issues with latching, sore nipples, yeast infections, milk supply, breast engorgement, mastitis and baby’s tongue tie makes it a gruesome experience for some nursing mothers.

Some symptoms of any of the above issues are: Sore nipples, red rashes, slight lump in the breast with redness, flat/inverted nipples (in case of premature births). It is advised that such mothers meet with their nurses, physicians, lactation consultants, midwives or gynaecologists.

However, nursing mothers can prevent such issues from occurring.

Keep your nipples dry. Use a soft muslin cloth to wipe off any dampness.

To help with a blocked duct, moist heat, rest, massage and empty the breast.

Always feed the baby when it is hungry. Do not develop a schedule of your own.

Maintain a healthy, nutritious diet.

Aim to feed at least eight to 12 times every 24 hours.

With changing parental roles, breast pumps and breastmilk banks have been a huge boon to mothers who rely on caretakers and their partners.

You can still provide your child with the highly nutritious breastmilk, yet can go about your work.

There has been some indication that this method lowers the immune system benefits that breastfeeding has. There is also a lot of anxiety with breast pumps.

Latching tips:

Sit in a comfortable position or lie down

Support a baby with your arm and keep them close to your chest

Align the nose of the baby with the nipple and aim at the roof of the baby’s mouth

Make sure you and your baby make eye contact while breastfeeding

The author is consultant Obstetrician, Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon

Hospital - Dr Sita Bhateja Multi- Speciality Hospital