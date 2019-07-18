Understanding anger and aggression

Dr Vinod Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anger is an emotion that we all feel at times. It can become a problem if it is too extreme, occurs at inappropriate times, or lasts too long.

Anger can be just a simple irritation with something. At the other extreme, it can result in shouting, screaming and hitting out.

Anger can often have a negative impact on our relationships and our work. It can also change the way we feel about ourselves.

We might tend to blame other people or a particular situation for our anger. Often we feel angry when we feel let down in some way or denied of something that we feel entitled to.



What is aggression?

When anger is manifested behaviourally, it is referred to as aggression. Usually, anger and aggression are used synonymously in common parlance.

Where does anger come from?

Anger is a ubiquitous emotion. All of us experience it at some point. Inappropriate and abnormal anger manifesting in some of us depends on a multitude of factors, including our personality, the situation we are in and the general culture we live in.

In terms of our personality, certain personality types are more prone to angry outbursts than others, particularly if we are impulsive, restless and impatient by nature.

In terms of the situation, we could be under stress due to our occupational and personal circumstances and then find ourselves caught up in a difficult situation where we feel some form of injustice or unfairness has happened leading to a blowout.

If we add substances of abuse like alcohol into the mix, then the result can be quite damaging. Which is evident in a multitude of aggressive acts when people are under the influence.

If we consider the media and culture of portraying anger in it, Kabir Singh, the latest Bollywood hit is a classic portrayal of a narcissistic personality disorder.

The protagonist is an embodiment of self-centredness, displaying a sense of entitlement throughout the film.

Anger and aggression are displayed in huge proportions in the context of the hero being wounded narcissistically.

For a narcissist, not getting his way is not an option, when he is placed in a situation like that there is uncontrollable rage and anger.

When one adds inebriants like alcohol, cocaine and other substances to the mix, the result is explosive aggression, as displayed in the film.

Interestingly, despite a tirade of negative reviews accusing the film of portraying misogyny etc, it remains a runaway hit.

This phenomenon can be partly explained by the fact that there is a narcissistic element in all our personalities, albeit the range and severity of it is variable.

We, as people, are generally interested in narcissism and extreme emotions.

How to manage anger

There are some general principles one could follow to minimise anger and there are specific solutions one needs to seek through counselling, therapy and medications if the general measures are not adequate.

The general principles would include becoming aware of erroneous thinking patterns and identifying the source of stress and putting solutions in place, enlisting the help of loved ones if needed.

One needs to communicate more effectively, be appropriately assertive in situations rather than harbouring ill- feelings which end up with a blowout.

One should generally take care of one’s health with adequate rest, exercise and leisure pursuits. The author is psychiatrist and head at Mpower - The Centre