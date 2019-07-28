Home Lifestyle Health

Go Cruelty-free

The growth in demand for cruelty-free products is a testament to the increase in ethical choices and number of consciously shopping consumers.

Published: 28th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Animal testing, Animal care

Representational image

Cruelty-free is the Holy Grail of personal care. Formulated for humans but whose efficacy is not tested on innocent animals, the growth in demand for cruelty-free products is a testament to the increase in ethical choices and number of consciously shopping consumers. Earning the ethical stamp is a great way to build confidence and trust about a brand. Though there is no universally defined term that can be referred to for checking the cruelty-free eligibility, a product is considered to be the same if it meets the following parameters: 

No animal testing

The product or any ingredient in the product should not be tested on animals at any stage of manufacturing. A brand is considered cruelty-free only once it follows the practice for a certain period of time. The leaping bunny standard (an international certification organisation) follows a span of five years and more. The time span is different for every organisation.  

No animal product or byproduct

None of the ingredients in the product must be extraction of a dead animal, a living animal, any wildlife species or a by-product of the fur industry. Though the ingredients derived from slaughter-houses are debated to be cruelty-free, the parameters are variable in every country. In India, the slaughter-house by-products are not considered cruelty-free. 

Certified parent firm

The parent company of the subsidiary brand must already be a cruelty-free brand. Any one product or subsidiary concern cannot earn a cruelty-free certification as per the laid laws.The author is co-founder, Vanity Wagon

TAGS
Cruelty free products Animal testing Animal care
