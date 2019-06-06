Home Lifestyle Health

How to be environment-friendly during periods

Use biodegradable or cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during menstruation.

Published: 06th June 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 01:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary napkin

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Use menstrual cups, biodegradable sanitary napkins or organic tampons to ensure you are environment-friendly during menstruation, suggest experts.

Anupriya Kapur, Founder, Imbue and Deep Bajaj, Founder of PeeBuddy and Sirona, have shared some tips that can help you remain hygienic during periods.

* Biodegradable sanitary napkins: Use biodegradable or cotton sanitary napkins or tampons during menstruation. They are good for your skin and lessen the itchy feeling and rashes.

* Switch to a sustainable eco-friendly menstrual hygiene products like a menstrual cup or organic tampons. If not comfortable with inserting the product up your vagina, try reusable panties/cloth pads.

* Don't dispose your sanitary waste in plastic bags. Instead, wrap it in bio-degradable paper or use Oxo-degradable sanitary disposal bags.

For your own hygiene:

* Switch to cotton underwear: Cotton is a breathable material and absorbs moisture. Try to restrict the number of hours spent in a lacey or satin underwear.

* Get out of sweaty clothes: Wet or damp clothes multiply the risk of bacterial infection in the intimate area. Take a shower and change into fresh and dry clothing post gym/working out or post any form of physical activity. If you can't shower after swimming or working out, at least change out of your bathing suit or sweaty clothes.

* Don't forget to change your pad and tampon: With the invention of high-absorbency pads and tampons, it's easy to forget how important it is to change them regularly. But it's important to change pad or tampons every three-four hours.

* No scented products: Douching is a practice of cleaning the vagina from inside which is unnecessary. You don't need to spray water or any chemicals inside to clean it. However, the external genital area/vulva requires gentle care. Use natural, scent free products, and stay away from anything which promises to make your vagina smell like a bed of roses.

* Never use two pads simultaneously: Some women who experience heavy flow, tend to use two sanitary pads at one go to control the flow and prevent staining of clothes. This, however, is a bad idea as it can cause infections in the vaginal region. Stick to one and keep changing it often if the flow is more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sanitary napkins menstruation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp