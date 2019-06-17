Up water consumption, eat light to stay cool this summer, say experts

chhavi bhatia By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Simple tips like keeping the body hydrated can go a long way in dealing with the summer that has been unrelenting so far, according to experts. Like other cities, Delhi also touched 48 degrees last week — the highest ever recorded in the city in June. The harsh summer has so far claimed 40 lives, including four train passengers who were enroute Coimbatore. As the sun refuses to show any signs of abating, the experts provide handy tips to survive the weather.

Nutritionists suggest that water intake should be up by a minimum three litres per day to prevent dehydration. “It is one of the major causes of heat stroke. Hence, body needs to be fed a large amount of water regardless of the size/age/gender,” says city-based nutritionist Kavita Devgan.

She advises the people to drink at least two glasses of water before stepping out in the sun. While water remains the elixir, other alternatives like chhachh, coconut water, shikanji are equally good to keep the body hydrated. “The body loses electrolytes when it perspires. Coconut water is an excellent source to replenish them.”

Another nutritionist Surbhi Aggarwal finds ‘sassy water’ a perfect drink to sip on throughout the day. “Add sliced cucumber, lemon, few mint and coriander leaves to water and keep it overnight. The drink is loaded with additional benefits of cucumber, lemon and cooling properties of mint.”

As the digestive system tends to become sluggish in summers, the experts recommend light eating. The diet should be a combination of foods that release slow energy and those that give instant boost. “Have khichdi, curd rice, seasonal vegetables like lauki, tori. Do not consume fried food or high fat content as it overburdens the stomach,” Devgan says.

Fruits such as banana, mangoes, water melon, musk melon are also mandatory to be part of diet during time. “Banana and mangoes being rich in potassium, restock the nutrient that we lose through sweat. Since sodium is also lost in the process, we should not go on a salt-free diet. But that does not mean that we start consuming in it large quantities,” she adds.

Aggarwal is all for having cucumber, tomato, onion- all in the form of salad as these are rich in water and fibre. Red meats like mutton and pork are better avoided in this weather.