Treating cervical spondylosis with yoga

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Cervical spondylosis is no more a term limited to wear and tear in the spinal discs of an ageing person’s neck. It has become common like cough and cold. “Yoga has a solution for almost all such ailments,” said 40-year-old HNVL Madhavi, who was diagnosed with spondylosis.

Madhavi, a homemaker, said, “In 2009, doctors told me that my situation was so severe that I would not be able to sit and walk, let alone climb steps, anymore, and that I would have to remain bedridden. Instead of alleviating my pain, the medicines added to my suffering.”

“I met a yoga instructor. Within 21 days, I got relief from my pain.” Taken by surprise by her improved health in such a short span, she decided to study the discipline and completed a diploma course in therapeutic yoga in Visakhapatnam.

Since June 2017, Madhavi has been offering yoga classes to 50 women of different age groups. Yoga helps strengthen muscles as well.

“My knee injury prevented me from climbing even a single step. Now, I am able to scale two floors and the credit goes to yoga,” said another homemaker.

Adding to Madhavi’s experience, Neeta Harpuneet (47), who used to be a regular gym-goer, was of the opinion that yoga just has more to offer. “Going to gyms and working out helps when you are young. Yoga not only keeps you physically fit, but also heals you from within,” she said. Yoga is the best medicine as stress level among today’s youth is alarmingly high, she added.