Regain, preserve your youth with facial yoga

From creams and serums to injections and surgeries, our faces are subjected to all kinds of anti-ageing strategies in today’s commercial world.

Just as the body needs regular exercise to stay toned and fit, the 57 muscles in the face and neck also deserve some healthy movement.

Though their immediate results may be good, these methods can cause severe health issues in the long-run.

Here’s where face yoga comes in. Experts say that practising face yoga for 20 minutes a day and six times a week can help one retain that ‘youthful look’. Smoothening of lines and wrinkles, improved skin tone, firmer jawline, reduction in headaches and eye-strain, and ease in tension are some of the effects of face yoga.

What’s more, it leaves one with a ‘healthy glow’.

“Just as the body needs regular exercise to stay toned and fit, the 57 muscles in the face and neck also deserve some healthy movement. As they become stronger, they lift and stiffen the skin attached to them, in turn, reducing the lines and wrinkles on the face,” said Mansi Gulati, a face yoga expert based out of Hyderabad. “The massage increases blood circulation, lymph-flow and removes toxins from the face. It highlights one’s skin tone and reduces puffiness and dark circles,” she added. Face yoga is all natural.

For starters, one needn’t worry about chemicals going into the skin.

Secondly, it releases all that tension from your face muscles. In fact, one might be surprised at how much tension they might hold in the face and neck.

Face yoga teaches one to become more aware of the tensed muscles so that they can relax them anytime they want.  

Face yoga also helps reduce wrinkles. Some wrinkles come with age, others creep because of the constant tension on the muscles -- like those around the eye and mouth.

The exercises help release unhealthy tension from the face, in turn, burying those wrinkles. Further, the increased muscle activity might also boost collagen production, helping the skin look younger.

