New nutritional supplements for cancer patients

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Many cancer patients don’t survive after chemotherapy because they suffer excessive nutritional loss. Though chemo drugs destroy cancer cells, the recovery rate is abysmal. But now there’s good news. The nutritional deficiencies that cancer patients suffer from, particularly during chemo sessions, can now be overcome to a great extent.

Esperer BioResearch has launched two health supplements to take care of the onco-nutrition therapy of cancer patients. This is the first time such nutritional supplements are being made available in India.

The two supplements Es- Fortitude (nourish, protect & recovery) & Es- Invigour (base formula) will not be available over the counter but only through an oncologist’s prescription.

“These supplements are to be given along with the main cancer therapy so that a patient has a better quality of life as cachexia (wasting of body) compromises the life of the patient and irremediably causes weakness and death,” says Raktim Chattopadhyay, Founder Esperer BioResearch, who has introduced these supplements to India.

He adds that, “While food is referred as metabolic therapy among cancer patients, there are different changes in different metabolic pathways in different cells in different parts of the body. A scientific formula that can aid in maintaining the quality of life along with nutritional balance is a promising progress. We have come up with these products after years of research.”

Recognising the need for these supplements is noted Dr Rakesh Chopra, Director Medical Oncology, Hematology & Bone Marrow Transplant Aakash Healthcare: Super Specialty Hospital, Dwarka. “There’s a dire need of nutrition therapy for cancer patients as chemo drugs not only cause a loss in fat tissue but also lead to muscle loss,” informs the oncologist, going on to describe the three phases in the life a cancer patient – before treatment begins, during the treatment and during the recovery stage – require different nutritional care based on the cell biology of his/her body.