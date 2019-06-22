Home Lifestyle Health

Yoga brings discipline in one’s behaviour and actions

Institutions across Krishna and Guntur districts celebrate International Yoga Day in association with The New Indian Express.

Published: 22nd June 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:35 AM

A yoga guru interacting with KBH College management during International Yoga Day celebration in association withTNIE in the city on Friday.

A yoga guru interacting with KBH College management during International Yoga Day celebration in association withTNIE in the city on Friday. (Photo I P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KL University (KLU), in association with The New Indian Express, celebrated the 5th International Yoga Day on Friday by organising a yogaasana session and discussion on their benefits. The focus of the theme was on how yoga can help people solve the problems of climate change. 

“Yoga brings discipline in one’s behaviour and actions. A disciplined person automatically does not do anything that would harm him or the environment. This eventually helps in saving our mother Earth,” said Head of Department, Physical Education, P Harish, who has been practising yoga for 15 years now and has completed MSc in Yoga.

Assistant Director of All India Radio M Subba Sekhar and Harish led the yoga sessions. “One can attain not only flexibility of body and physical strength by practising yoga, but can become mentally and emotionally fit. Apart from helping people gain relief from such problems as spondylosis, joint pains, sinusitis, migraine, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, yoga helps one in achieving emotional balance. So now-a-days many people are undertaking yoga training,” said Sekhar, who has done a post-graduate diploma in yoga and has teaching experience of 25 years. He said yoga helps in improving breathing and blood flow. 

While Harish taught students and staff of the university various standing asanas such as Tadasana, Vrksasana, Pasahastasana, Ardhachakrasana, and Trikonasana, which generally help in physical fitness, and sitting postures such as Bhadrasana, Arshaustrasana, Sasankasana, Vakrasana, Bhujangasana, Setubandhasana, Pavanamuktasana and Shavasana, which help in breathing and blood circulation, Sekhar guided the participants to perform Kriyatmaka yoga, Chikistmaka yoga, Methovikasa Prakriya and Ganapathi yoga. “It is very important to concentrate on the way we breathe in our daily life.

There are certain ways of breathing while doing certain things. For instance while performing yoga one should take deep breath and, during normal times, one should inhale through nose and exhale through mouth. But due to our fats-paced lives we forget about these fundamental rules,” added Sekhar. He further said that yoga is the best remedy for almost all ailments. “I attend yoga classes regularly. It helps me focus more on studies. To me yoga is a way to spend time with myself,” K Sri Satyanjali, a student, said.

1,000 Kallam students take part in Int’l Yoga Day
Guntur: International Yoga Day was organised at Kallam Engineering College campus here on Friday in association with Isha Foundation. In a press release, college director Dr M Umashankar Reddy said that over 1,000 students, faculty and non-teaching staffers participated in the programme. College principal Dr BSB Reddy, ECE HoD Dr S Suryanarayana and Isha Foundation coordinator N Sambashiva Rao were present.

Bhashyam marks 
Int’l Yoga Day with rally
Guntur: Students of Bhashyam Samata Mamata Girls Residential Campus performed yogasanas while students at  Bhashyam’s main campus, Champs took out a rally to mark International Yoga Day on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Yoga guru Chakka Venumadhav said regular practice of yoga provides relief from physical and mental stress. He explained the benefits of yoga and exhorted all to practice it.

