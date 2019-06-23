Home Lifestyle Health

Getting Bogged down by stress? Try these asanas to let it all go

Obesity, hypertension, diabetes are non-communicable diseases that plague the Indian population in substantial numbers.

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga has often been prescribed to keep diseases under check, if not completely help cure them. 

Yoga has often been prescribed to keep diseases under check, if not completely help cure them. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Obesity, hypertension, diabetes are non-communicable diseases that plague the Indian population in substantial numbers.

Yoga has often been prescribed to keep diseases under check, if not completely help cure them. 

In most of these medical deficiencies, stress and hormonal imbalance often appear as common driving factors.

Therefore, breathing techniques or pranayamam are best suited for people hoping to get relief through yoga.

Pranayamam include deep breathing techniques that increase oxygen supply in the body, leading to multiple positive effects on your body. These effects include the lowering of stress levels and the cleansing of toxins. 

Besides, when we physically perform the asanas, there is an increased circulation of blood flow and oxygen to the particular organ that we are targeting.

Therefore, if there are any impairments in those particular areas, they will be elevated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga for all Yoga asanas
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp