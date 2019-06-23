Getting Bogged down by stress? Try these asanas to let it all go

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Obesity, hypertension, diabetes are non-communicable diseases that plague the Indian population in substantial numbers.

Yoga has often been prescribed to keep diseases under check, if not completely help cure them.

In most of these medical deficiencies, stress and hormonal imbalance often appear as common driving factors.

Therefore, breathing techniques or pranayamam are best suited for people hoping to get relief through yoga.

Pranayamam include deep breathing techniques that increase oxygen supply in the body, leading to multiple positive effects on your body. These effects include the lowering of stress levels and the cleansing of toxins.

Besides, when we physically perform the asanas, there is an increased circulation of blood flow and oxygen to the particular organ that we are targeting.

Therefore, if there are any impairments in those particular areas, they will be elevated.