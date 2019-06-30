Home Lifestyle Health

Acupuncture can work wonders for prostatitis

Chronic prostatitis is a commonly seen frequently occurring disease in andriatry, which often impairs the secretion of the prostate, induces hyperplasia of prostate and results in disorder of the sex.

Acupuncture was used at a specific point to treat 100 patients with chronic prostatitis and obtained successful therapeutic results.

By Dr Raman Kapur
Express News Service

Chronic prostatitis is a commonly seen frequently occurring disease in andriatry, which often impairs the secretion of the prostate, induces hyperplasia of prostate and results in disorder of the sex function. Since 1987, we have used acupuncture at a specific point to treat 100 patients with chronic prostatitis and obtained successful therapeutic results, which is statistically different from the results in the control group.  

General data

Altogether, 142 cases of chronic prostatitis were observed in this study.  They were divided into the treatment group (100 cases) and the control group (42 cases). The patients in the treatment group aged from 20 to 73, suffering from the disease for one to 24 years with an average of 5.5 years.  Seventy-one of them were married and the other 29 were single. The 42 cases in the control group (conventional acupuncture group) aged from 20 to 66 years and suffering from the illness for one to 23 years with an average of five years. The patients in the two groups were comparable.

Treatment method

Treatment group: Acupuncture was given on one specific point on the body and retained for 20 minutes. The acupuncture treatment was offered once a day with 10 treatments as a course. The patients were given no more than three courses.

Control group: Five to six acupuncture points were punctured with needles. The two groups of acupoints were punctured alternately. The treatment course was the same as that of the treatment group.

Therapeutic results

The results were evaluated based on the “Clinical criteria for cure and improvement of diseases”.  
Clinically cured: Symptoms disappeared after the treatment and the microscopic examination showed normal prostate fluid for three sessions of massage.
Effective: Symptoms were improved and the microscopic test showed abnormal prostate fluid.
Ineffective: No improvement was seen in the symptoms and the microscopic prostate fluid after the treatment. 

In the 100 cases in the treatment group, 48 were clinically cured, 41 effective and 11 ineffective, with a total effective rate of 89 per cent. Of the 42 cases in the control group, five were clinically cured, 21 effective and 16 ineffective, with a total effective rate of 62 per cent. The therapeutic result was statistically different between the treatment group and the control group. The follow-up examination performed six months later on the cured patients living in the urban area found that five cases relapsed, accounting for 14 per cent.

Typical case

Jin (28), visited us with the complaint of dripping after urination, accompanied by distending pain in the perineum region for four years, which became severe in the past week. He was diagnosed with chronic prostatitis in an affiliated hospital of Zhejiang Medical University. The patient had no medical history of urinary diseases and addiction to smoking and drinking.

Acupuncture was performed once a day at the specific point and the needle retained for 20 minutes. The patient received one course of acupuncture treatment.

On the second visit, dripping after urination and distending pain in the perineal region were markedly corrected. Urination became normal and the irritating symptoms in the perineum disappeared in the third visit. Half-a-year later, a follow-up study found no symptoms.  

This study was done by Han Chonghua and wangying of Municipal TCM Hospital of Hangzhou, TCM Bureau of Zhejiang Province, China.

The author is Head of the Department of  Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.  This treatment is now being made available in India.

