Skin issues that tick-off pets

A skin problem in a pet is one of the most common problem that all pet parents face. However, it can be hard to diagnose. Why? Because there are so many different types of skin issues that occur for a variety of reasons. Skin allergies are one of the most common reason that pet owners take their dog to the vet. Unfortunately, an increasing numbers of dogs are being poorly bred, making them more prone to health conditions including allergies. Additionally, poor nutrition is also leading to increasing instances of skin issues in dogs.

So what causes a dog to itch? Allergies are a very common cause of itchy skin, and can be further divided into three major categories: fleas, environment, and food. While flea bites cause a transient irritation to pets, dogs with a true flea allergy are hypersensitive. Food allergies are caused by consumption of food containing a particular ingredient which causes the body to mount a defense against the offending ingredient. Food allergies can usually be determined by process of elimination in which certain food ingredients are removed from the diet one at a time to track the progress of symptoms. Common food allergies in dogs are due to wheat, corn, soy and chicken.

Environmental allergy is another big category. The allergens can be inhaled, like pollen or mite dander; or absorbed directly through the skin, as sometimes happens with grass. Dogs may require allergy shots or regular medication to keep them comfortable during the allergy season. Contact allergies are allergies caused by direct contact of a substance with the skin, for example, chlorine in a swimming pool. Then there’s the issue of water, which can lead to a more serious skin problem often referred to as a hotspot.

Hotspots or moist dermatitis, are often seen in the dog and can spread very quickly. If you spot any red, sticky sores on your dog, get him evaluated before it worsens. If your dog is licking its leg or another body part furiously, and even chewing at the hair, it may leave a patch of skin exposed. If it continues to mess with this area, it could cause moist dermatitis (a lesion on the exposed skin area from moisture – i.e., rain, water, or from constantly licking the wound that can get infected when exposed to bacteria). If this is the case, please see your vet immediately.

Hives are another skin problem that your dog may face at some point in its lifetime. Hives appear as round raised bumps that itch, are fast to appear and generally develop within half an hour of exposure to an allergen.These can be caused by a number of factors including insect bites, topical applications and medications.

tips to prevent skin problems in pets

Tea tree oil or camphor with coconut oil for external application has been known to be effective against ticks and flies. Brush your dog everyday. Keep him clean and also dry. Be careful when you change his diet or even his shampoo. Keep his bedding clean too.