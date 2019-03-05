Home Lifestyle Health

Tobacco plant may aid in treating diabetes, arthritis

The human kidney produces IL-37, but not nearly enough to get us out of an inflammation injury.

Published: 05th March 2019 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Diabetes

For representational purposes

By IANS

TORONTO: Tobacco plants can be used to produce an anti-inflammatory protein that can have powerful therapeutic potential for treating conditions like Type-2 diabetes, stroke, dementia and arthritis, more effectively and at an affordable price, researchers say.

A team from the University of Western Ontario and Lawson Health Research Institute in Canada used tobacco plants to produce large quantities of a human protein called Interleukin 37, or IL-37 -- naturally produced in the human kidney in very small quantities.

"This protein is a master regulator of inflammation in the body, and has been shown in pre-clinical models to be effective in treating a whole host of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases," said Tony Jevnikar, Professor at Western.

"The human kidney produces IL-37, but not nearly enough to get us out of an inflammation injury."

While IL-37 has shown promise in animal models, it's use clinically has been limited because of the inability to produce it in large quantities at a price that is feasible clinically. Currently, it can be made in very small amounts using the bacteria E. coli, but at a very high cost.

That's where the tobacco plants come in and pave the way to provide treatments that are effective and affordable, according to the study published in the journal Plant Cell Reports.

"The plants offer the potential to produce pharmaceuticals in a way that is much more affordable than current methods," said Shengwu Ma, a scientist at Lawson.

"Tobacco is high-yield, and we can temporarily transform the plant so that we can begin making the protein of interest within two weeks."

The team is now investigating the effect that IL-37 has for preventing organ injury during transplantation. When an organ is removed for transplantation and then transferred to a recipient, inflammation occurs when the blood flow is restored to the organ.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tobacco plant Tobacco arthritis diabetes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp