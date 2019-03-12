Home Lifestyle Health

Makeup under the scorching heat

The sun has arrived, thereby triggering alarm bells to grab your sunglasses, sunscreens, frilly cotton dresses, swim-wear and head to the beach or brunches with your tribe.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sun has arrived, thereby triggering alarm bells to grab your sunglasses, sunscreens, frilly cotton dresses, swim-wear and head to the beach or brunches with your tribe. Sure, your makeup being drowned by sweat is indeed a horrifying sight. But, with the right products, make-up is sure to look as good as fresh. Balance has always been key. Albeit, summer spells vibrance. 'Tis the season to play with colours and multi-hues that can dazzle your entire look, thereby creating a dewy and lively look. A reminder though. Skin first, makeup second. Your skin must be nourished and hydrated to tackle makeup and make it look flawless.

Eye Slime-green saw its way on international runways. Closer home, we have rich-bright tones of orange and yellow that suit almost all skin tones. Vanlalmuanpuii, stylist and brand trainer from green trends Unisex Hair & Style salon, focuses on three primarily sunset-inspired eye makeup looks. 

Shining star sunset makeup: Taking inspiration from the colours of an evening skyline, this shining star sunset makeup is the perfect balance of bold and glam. The mix of metallic hues gold and bronze brightens the overall look in no time. For that extra punch, one can also use a moist brush to blend a light metallic shade with warm colours like brown, orange or yellow in a gradient manner to nail this look. Don’t forget to add a metallic star beneath the lower lashes to glam it up a notch.

Simple black lined sunset eye: Heading to a party after work? Sunset makeup is the perfect look to skim through your day at office and party with your BFFs. This simple black lined sunset is the perfect work-life balance that we all crave for. One can simply achieve the look by sweeping the eyelid with a striking hue of light gold as the base colour and blend it with a brighter orange. Complete the look with a sharp, defined winged liner and add lashes for that dramatic finish.

Dusted sunset smokey eye: Challenging mindsets about dark coloured smokey eyes, this sunset smokey eye makeup lets you experiment with lighter peachy-orange hue on the inner corners of the eye working into a darker, brown tone on the outer corner and cut crease. This is a classic for a reason as it suits every skin tone.

