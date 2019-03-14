Home Lifestyle Health

Tips for a good night

CHENNAI: A good sleep is important for your body to be fresh and function properly. Inadequate sleep is the cause for many problems like weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, etc. Ahead of World Sleep Day on March 15, Dr Senthil Nathan, a neurologist at Fortis Malar Hospitals lists ten ways to ensure good sleep. 

Stress is the major cause for sleep disturbance. Stress and lack of sleep is a vicious cycle. The key is to find the right balance between personal and professional life.

Food plays an important role in promoting good sleep. Avoiding junk food, aerated beverages, and consuming fresh fruits and vegetables instead aids good sleep. Midnight snacking is a strict no as it disturbs one’s sleep while also contributing to obesity. It is recommended to finish dinner at least two hours before bedtime.

Unhealthy addiction to caffeine, alcohol and tobacco abuse can affect sleep and health in the long run. It is ideal to avoid such habits to make sure one gets quality sleep every day and ages gracefully.

Consistent exercise can do a world of good. Exercise not only keeps the body fit but also improves neural circuits in the brain.

Say no to long hours of napping during the day. A 15-30 minute power nap keeps one fresh and active throughout the day while also ensuring that you have uninterrupted sleep at night.

Lying straight on your back or laterally on your side induces deep sleep. Avoid using very high pillows for the head and keep the entire body in the same level for quality sleep.

Always ensure that the bedroom is kept neat and tidy. Avoid room fresheners or stale odours in your room. Keep the room well ventilated.

Ensure that you use warm bedding and sheets that are climate-friendly and comfortable.

During bedtime, dim the lights to make sure you sleep well and stay calm. Avoid sleeping with bright light as it cuts down the production of melatonin, thus causing irregular sleep-wake cycles. Avoid complete darkness during bedtime as it causes panic among those suffering from insomnia and sleep disorders.

Avoid watching television, using mobile phones, laptops and other bright-screened devices. Listening to soft music helps in good sleep, but avoid using earphones.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp