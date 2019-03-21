How you can take care of your skin and hair post-Holi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Holi colours can damage your skin and leave your hair lifeless for days. Use a good moisturizing face wash on your face after playing Holi and apply a clarifying shampoo to rinse colour from hair, say experts.

Aneesh Sheth's CEO, Dr Sheth's and Madhavi Irani, Chief Officer, Content, Nykaa.com, an online all brand make-up store -- have listed out ways to take care of your hair and skin after playing Holi.