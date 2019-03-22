Home Lifestyle Health

Compounds in coffee, cocoa may cut heart disease risk

Coffee is one of the main sources of polyphenols in the diet.

Published: 22nd March 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Coffee

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

LONDON: Scientists have identified compounds found in coffee, cocoa and wine, that may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, a study has found.

The research by Kjeld Hermansen of Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark suggests that there is an association between the consumption of polyphenols and a reduction in cardiovascular diseases prevalence.

Coffee is one of the main sources of polyphenols in the diet.

The compounds naturally occur in the beverage and contribute to its unique flavours and aromas.

In recent years there has been growing academic interest in the role of polyphenols in health through their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.

The research found that polyphenols may have a range of cardio protective functions but the precise mechanisms are not yet fully understood.

It is suggested that they may alter cholesterol absorption and the processing of fats in the body, and reduce inflammation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heart disease coffee cocoa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp