Home Lifestyle Health

Indoor pollution causes many health problems

There are many sources of indoor air pollution like the disinfectants you use and deodorants you spray on your body, which can lead to a lot of health issues.

Published: 26th March 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

What comes to your mind when you hear the word air pollution? I am sure its outside air that you think of. But do you know that air inside your home could be as bad as the one you breath-in outside. There are many sources of indoor air pollution like the disinfectants you use and deodorants you spray on your body, which can lead to a lot of health issues. Here, we list five such health problems:

Chronic headaches: Do you have a dull headache that is always present, no matter how many hours you sleep or how healthy you eat? That could be because you are inhaling formaldehyde that’s present in the carpet you have put in your drawing room. Particle boards and insulation foam too lead to headaches and drowsiness.

Allergies: The skin rashes, the watering eyes, the constant cough could be the allergy you are getting from pollen from mite, plants, your pets’ hair or the fungi growing in your pots or garden. If these persist for long-term these can lead to asthma and even hay fever.

Respiratory tract problems : Indoor pollution caused by smoking, even if it is second hand smoking, leads to bronchitis, asthma, and interferes with lung function. In fact, the indoor passive smoking is more bad as it’s the same stale air that’s circulating, there is no fresh air coming in. This gets worse if you never open your windows and keep your air-conditioner permanently on.

Liver damage : Prolonged exposure to chemicals present in hair sprays, perfumes, furniture polish, glues, air fresheners, moth repellents, wood preservatives etc can lead to liver damage.

Cancer : Lack of proper ventilation may also lead to lung cancer because it leads to accumulation of Radon (a gas emitted by the soil). Experts say that exposure to household radon is the second biggest cause of lung cancer  after smoking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indoor pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp