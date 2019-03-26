Indoor pollution causes many health problems

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

What comes to your mind when you hear the word air pollution? I am sure its outside air that you think of. But do you know that air inside your home could be as bad as the one you breath-in outside. There are many sources of indoor air pollution like the disinfectants you use and deodorants you spray on your body, which can lead to a lot of health issues. Here, we list five such health problems:

Chronic headaches: Do you have a dull headache that is always present, no matter how many hours you sleep or how healthy you eat? That could be because you are inhaling formaldehyde that’s present in the carpet you have put in your drawing room. Particle boards and insulation foam too lead to headaches and drowsiness.

Allergies: The skin rashes, the watering eyes, the constant cough could be the allergy you are getting from pollen from mite, plants, your pets’ hair or the fungi growing in your pots or garden. If these persist for long-term these can lead to asthma and even hay fever.

Respiratory tract problems : Indoor pollution caused by smoking, even if it is second hand smoking, leads to bronchitis, asthma, and interferes with lung function. In fact, the indoor passive smoking is more bad as it’s the same stale air that’s circulating, there is no fresh air coming in. This gets worse if you never open your windows and keep your air-conditioner permanently on.

Liver damage : Prolonged exposure to chemicals present in hair sprays, perfumes, furniture polish, glues, air fresheners, moth repellents, wood preservatives etc can lead to liver damage.

Cancer : Lack of proper ventilation may also lead to lung cancer because it leads to accumulation of Radon (a gas emitted by the soil). Experts say that exposure to household radon is the second biggest cause of lung cancer after smoking.