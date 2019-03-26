Keep your baby's skin soft and supple this summer

By IANS

Summer is here, which means that your baby's skin requires extra care and nourishment. As a new parent, it is natural to be confused about how to take care of your baby's skin during summer as the weather can bring about several skin problems. While these can cause discomfort, you can minimise them by incorporating a routine-led skin care regimen for your baby.

ALSO READ | Take charge of your pregnancy skincare

"The soaring temperature often causes irritation and discomfort to babies. Some common problems during summer are heat rashes, diaper rashes, dry skin and prickly heat. As a baby's skin is thin and delicate, sweat can lead to clogged pores, further resulting in these problems. To reduce any kind of discomfort and to keep your baby cool, use doctor recommended products that are enriched with natural ingredients and keep the skin well-hydrated, moisturised, and nourished always," says Dr Subhashini. NS, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

Here are a few skin care tips to ensure your baby's skin remains healthy throughout summer.

* Refresh skin with a bath: Bathing is the best way to remove sweat and keep the skin clean. Use lukewarm water and avoid hot water. You can also opt for a refreshing baby wash and soap infused with herb extracts like Neem, which helps protect baby's skin, and Watermelon which helps keep baby's skin cool and fresh

* Soothe skin using a lotion: You can opt for a calamine-based lotion with natural ingredients like Aloe Vera, Nutgrass Oil, and Mustard Oil. Aloe Vera helps moisturize the skin, Nutgrass Oil helps soothe rashes, and Mustard Oil helps reduce itching

* Keep prickly heat at bay: To relieve your baby of prickly heat, it is advisable to use a prickly heat baby powder. It helps in soothing the skin and keeping it dry. A slight dab of prickly heat powder with natural ingredients like Neem helps relieve itching and soothes the skin, and Vetiver helps cool your baby's skin

* Use a diaper rash cream: Changing the diaper frequently during summer helps keep the skin fresh and avoid diaper rashes. Additionally, choose a diaper rash cream containing Almond Oil and Yashada Bhasma. Almond Oil works as a moisturiser and Yashada Bhasma helps reduce skin inflammation and heals rashes

* Use baby wipes for a quick cleanup: Baby wipes are ideal to freshen up baby anywhere and anytime. You can opt for extra-large wipes with Indian Lotus and Aloe Vera, which are convenient to cleanse baby's skin. Indian Lotus helps keep the skin supple and Aloe Vera moisturises the skin

Keeping your baby comfortable during summer is key to enjoying the season. Choose light cotton and linen fabrics to dress your baby and pick a diaper of the right size to prevent diaper rashes. Overall, use natural products that are free from parabens, phthalates, alcohol, and mineral oils, which are safe and gentle on baby's skin.