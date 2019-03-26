Malaika’s fitness mandate

Ayesha Tabassum By

Express News Service

The remains every man and woman’s dream girl ever since her modeling days in the late ’90s. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora continues to defy age. With such a picture-perfect body, it doesn’t surprise that Malaika is the most sought after fitness ambassador for various events and brands. The actor who was spotted at a Reebok UnRest edition talks about her fitness regimen and what goes into it.

Everyone who thinks about fitness, thinks of Malaika Arora. How many hours do you work out in a day?

It only takes one hour of exercise every day to be fit. My workout consists of different exercises, including cardio, weight training, yoga and pilates. Fitness is a form of worship for me, as it helps me revitalise. My aim has been to be fitter and stronger each year, extending myself beyond the limits and redefining the fitness quotient.

When you are shooting for long hours how do you manage to squeeze in the time to work out?

Being in an industry such as ours, I am always rushing from one place to another. However, I never give myself an excuse. Even when I am traveling out of the country, I make sure I do a quick workout. I always make time even if it means swapping an hour’s sleep for some stretches and meditation.

A woman’s body changes with age. How did yours change and what alteration in exercises did you have to bring to keep up your fitness?

Eating healthy, keeping yourself hydrated and one hour of exercise is the only key to staying fit.

You are a big fan of eating thali meals. But do you ever really eat a full meal?

Anyone who knows me will know that food is my passion and I love thalis. So, whenever I am travelling and get a chance, I like to try the thali of that particular city.

What does your regular food plate look like? How would you divide carbs, proteins and fats on your plate?

I love homemade food and I try to avoid food that is high in calories. I don’t believe in any of the fad diets I read and hear about. I just follow simple principles when it comes to my diet. I prefer eating anything, but healthy and in moderation.

I snack on nuts and fruits, and I drink lots of water. Keeping yourself well-hydrated throughout the day with water, coconut water, fruit or vegetable juices is essential. I usually take a light dinner and avoid carbs at night.

We have seen so many videos of you working out with Namrata Purohit and with other actors like Sara Ali Khan. But as someone who inspires people to work out, do you suggest buddy workouts? Is it more effective and helpful?

Buddy training is an essential part of training and exercising together keeps one focused and motivated. As you are bonding between the stretches and side bends, your workout time and quality increases, ensuring great results.The feeling to perform at your optimum best is heightened while working out with friends, as elements of both competitiveness and camaraderie are at play.

Your fitness advice to people in the 20s, 30s and 40s?

Do not take fitness for granted, push yourself harder each day, each moment.

When will we see Malaika back on the silver screen in a film? Any projects coming up?

Well, I’ll be back on screen as and when I come across something interesting, and I feel that I need to be part of.