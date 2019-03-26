Purple Day to raise awareness on epilepsy

Dr D Kalpana By

KOCHI: Epilepsy is a common disease with a lifetime prevalence of 1 per cent of the population. It is estimated that there are 70 million people with epilepsy all over the world, out of which one-sixth are in India. Thus there may be around 12 million people with epilepsy in India. Even now there are so many superstitions surrounding epilepsy like it is the wrath of the Gods or it is a psychiatric disease. As a result, many do not take medical treatment for the condition.

Epilepsy is not a single disease, but a group of heterogeneous conditions associated with a tendency for recurrent unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy can affect people of all ages from newborns to old age. Most of the seizures are controllable by antiepileptic drugs, which has to be taken regularly for a minimum period of 2-3 years. Drug default is most often the reason for breakthrough seizures while on drugs. Ketogenic diets may be useful in 20-30 per cent of cases with epilepsy if done properly.

The diet should be medically supervised and completely adhered to, for optimal effects. An awareness programme on epilepsy will be conducted in KIMS hospital on March 31in connection with purple day celebrations.Interested children or parents can attend the event wearing purple clothes.

Dr D Kalapana is the Consultant Pediatric Neurologist,KIMS hospital, Thiruvananthapuram (The views expressed by the author are her own)