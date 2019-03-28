Regular regimen will keep your hair healthy throughout

Nivriti Sweta By

BENGALURU : Seasonal changes can have an adverse effect on the skin and hair. You tend to notice a change in your hair fall pattern around the colder months of the year. During November and December, while washing or brushing your hair, you notice more hair fall than usual. Just like the skin which tends to become dry in winters and oily in summers, changes in the weather affects our hair too, and aggravates problems such as hair fall, dandruff, and hair breakage.

With a change in seasons, you may notice your hair looking thinner than usual; this happens when the hair density reduces. When temperature drops, problems like static and flyaway hair, split ends, frizz, and dryness are quite common. Along with this, constant exposure to strong winds and cold, dry air can make your hair frizzy and rough due to moisture loss.

You can reduce and control hair fall and damage by following a regular hair care regimen consisting of:

Oiling: In extreme weather, be it winter or summer, it is essential to put moisture back in your hair to prevent it from breaking. Moisturise your hair once or twice a week with a hot oil to promote healthy scalp and nourished hair. Shampooing: Herbal shampoos contain beneficial herb extracts which are known to have several positive results for the hair and scalp in any season. You can enjoy these benefits and maintain healthy hair by using them.

Conditioning: It is an important step in the regimen which cannot be missed, as it is a post-shampoo step that softens and smoothens your strands after cleansing. Conditioners are moisturising agents that are generally made up of ingredients such as oils and emollients. When combined with herbal extracts, these ingredients help maintain the natural moisture balance of hair after some of it is stripped from shampooing.

Nourishing with hair creams and masks: Hair creams and masks helps lock the moisture and keeps the hair nourished in all seasons. Since these masks require massaging of the scalp, it helps in improving blood circulation, thereby keeping the tresses healthy and shiny in any season.Products rich in herbal and natural ingredients can work in favour for the hair. Using products enriched with ingredients like Bhringaraja, Palasha, Chickpea, and Amalaki can provide your hair with some much-required nourishment. Here are a few essential ingredients that you should look for while trying to tackle hair fall.

Bhringaraja: Used traditionally in Ayurveda for hair care, Bhringaraja is known to be effective in promoting hair growth, strengthening the hair, and helps in maintaining hair health.Amla: An effective ingredient for treating the hair and scalp, Amla is a natural hair tonic used extensively in Ayurveda. It helps maintain hair colour, delays premature greying, and strengthens hair.Butea frondosa (Palasha): Known as ‘Flame of the Forest’, Palasha is native to India and Southeast Asia and helps reduce hair fall, and promotes hair growth.

Chickpea: A rich, natural source of protein, Chickpea nourishes the hair, making it healthy and strong.

Protect your hair all year round with the gentle care of these ingredients that improve hair growth and strengthen hair to reduce hair fall due to breakage. Nature inspired hair care products not only help reduce hair fall but also help support hair growth while conditioning and improving hair texture.

(The author is a research scientist, R&D Center, The Himalaya Drug Company)