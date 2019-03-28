Tips for a cooler pregnancy this scorching summer

Dr Prathima Reddy By

BENGALURU : Bengaluru’s salubrious weather, once the envy of most of India, has now become a thing of the past. Scorching summers with temperatures of 36-39 degrees Celsius seem to be here to stay. Add to this the fast disappearing greenery in this ‘garden city’, increasing traffic, more high-rise buildings and an ever-increasing population and you have the perfect recipe for an uncomfortable summer.

Pregnancy, a joyously anticipated event in a woman’s life, has its share of discomforts even when it is a healthy and normal pregnancy. It is a unique physiological condition during which the body undergoes enormous changes in order to accommodate the growing baby. Some of these changes can cause discomfort to the pregnant mother and increasing temperatures can only worsen the situation.

Challenges faced in summer - Nausea and vomiting in early pregnancy: This is a normal phenomenon faced by 60-70% of pregnant women.Excessive vomiting can lead to dehydration and weakness requiring admission to hospital which can be made worse in the summer months.

Indigestion, gas, bloating sensation and reduced appetite: The changes that take place in pregnancy contribute to slow movement of the food through the food pipe, stomach and gut. There is also relaxation of the gut muscles and sphincters which cause a regurgitation of acid and food, worsening heartburn. The growing pregnancy presses upwards on the stomach and worsens the discomfort.

Oedema: Fluid collection in the feet and legs occurs after the first 3 months of pregnancy. About 60% of normal pregnant women have swelling of the feet and legs. This can get worse and cause discomfort in hot weather. However, remember that excessive swelling or sudden swelling of the feet, legs, fingers and face may be a sign of high blood pressure in pregnancy. So, it is advisable to see your doctor if the swelling is disproportionate or does not go down with rest.

Shortness of breath – due to the growing womb: The growing uterus compresses on the lungs and causes shortness of breath. During hot temperatures this can increase the sense of “suffocation” felt by the woman, making them breathless especially when lying down. Feeling hot: Some pregnant women complain of feeling hot and sweaty most of the time. This could be because pregnant women have 1-1.5 litres of extra blood in their body, compared to their non pregnant counterparts. It could also be due to their metabolism being higher.

How to beat the heat

A hot summer should not spoil your pregnancy. Being sensible and following a few simple measures are the key to coping with the heat and staying healthy and safe.

Hydration: Drink at least three litres of water per day. Top up with tender coconut and fresh fruit juices(avoid if you have gestational diabetes) with minimal or no sugar. Inadequate hydration may lead to a heat stroke.

Diet: Remember to include plenty of vegetables, greens, sprouted salads, fruits – especially water melon in your diet. Curd and buttermilk are especially cooling. Avoid excessive oil, ghee and masalas in food preparation and cut down on the salt intake.Swimming/Exercise: This is a great way of cooling off and if you have access to a pool you must make use of it. Routine exercise must be performed either in the early mornings or evenings when the temperatures are lower.

Elevated feet: Remember to elevate your feet by placing them on a couple of pillows or cushions as this reduces the water retention in your feet and legs.Clothes and foot wear: Wear loose cotton clothes inwhite or pastel shades. Also wear comfortable foot wear to accommodate the swelling of the feet.Sun glasses/Sun screen/Umbrella:Invest in good pair of sun glasses and use sun screen whenever you are out in the sun for longer periods. Carry an umbrella or wear a broad hat to protect yourself from the sun.

Sleep: Try to get a nap for at least 30 minutes in the afternoon since it is the hottest part of the day.

.. and finallySee your doctor regularly as scheduled and remember to mention any unusual symptoms that you may have noticed.

(The author is the director of Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)