Sunburnt? try these natural hacks

Our skin is the most exposed part of the body and during summers no hats, scarfs or sunscreens can fully protect it.

Published: 12th May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

By DR NIVEDITA DADU
Express News Service

Our skin is the most exposed part of the body and during summers no hats, scarfs or sunscreens can fully protect it. Pigmentation and stubborn sun tans are formed along with melanin when exposed to the sun for a long duration. There are several creams and cosmetic products, which assist in getting rid of tans but they do so by burning a hole in the pocket. There’s nothing as effective as the natural ingredients when it comes to treating the skin. With the summer in full blast, here are a few natural fixes for sunburns and pigmentation:

Yogurt: Open your refrigerator to grab a cup of yoghurt to naturally soothe and brighten the skin from the harsh effects of the sun rays. It lightens the pigmented areas and relives them from heat caused by the sun. Regular application of yogurt minimises discolouration with its mild bleaching properties.Turmeric: Well known for evening out the skin tone, turmeric or haldi improves the skin texture making it smooth. It also fades redness caused by excessive exposure to the sun and prevents sunburns. It also prevents acne and blemishes.

Lemon: Its effective bleaching properties boost the process of lightening the skin. When amalgamated with besan and turmeric, lemon gives exemplary results on the skin. Baking soda: This helps in mollifying skin tenderness, irritation, and discomfort caused by sunburns. It gives a cooling effect on the skin due to its alkaline nature. It works as an effective exfoliator and can be used at least once a week.

Cucumber: It ensures that the skin is optimally hydrated and thereby, reduces the occurrence of dark spots and pigmentation. Cucumber is also packed with antioxidant properties and calms the pain associated with sunburns.

Rose water and mint: Rosewater comprises astringent and anti-inflammatory elements that diminish skin inflammation. Whereas, mint leaves heal the sunburned skin by providing an instant cooling effect. Both these natural fixes should be applied regularly on the skin during summers.The author is the founder and chairman of Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic, Delhi

