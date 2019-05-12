Home Lifestyle Health

Why certain employees always call in sick

Professor Florian Kunze and Max Reinwald from University of Konstanz in Germany investigated workplace behaviour of employees who are in the minority in their teams.

Published: 12th May 2019 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Desk jobs may not be conducive to perfect posture

By IANS

LONDON: If you are tired of certain employees skipping work, look at the constitution of the team. According to an interesting study, women in purely male teams and older employees in very young teams are absent almost twice as much as their colleagues in teams where they have a good fit.

Professor Florian Kunze and Max Reinwald from University of Konstanz in Germany investigated workplace behaviour of employees who are in the minority in their teams.

The two researchers observed more than 800 teams in a big Swiss-based service company over the course of seven years.

They focused on two attributes of new team members -- gender and age.

They found that the more unequal a new team member, the earlier and the more easily they will find themselves in situations where they will be subject to discrimination.

These so-called anchoring events then go on to shape the subjects' perceptions of teamwork for years to come.

"Of course non-average team members don't automatically and constantly skip work! We have not been looking into individual workloads and performance or into individual work biographies, that remains for a follow-up study to tackle.

"Our study is limited to a blue-collar environment, where prejudices towards women and older co-workers are more pronounced. We can safely draw the conclusion that women in male-dominated, as well as older employees in younger environments experience more discrimination. And this experience of discrimination increases over time," said Professor Kunze.

The team evaluated 2,711 persons -- date of team entry, team composition, team swaps, absenteeism -- all completely anonymously.

"The trend is pretty obvious: during their first year on a new team, new members remain inconspicuous regardless of their fit.

After that, the curve rises, and quite steeply in many cases. After a few years, women in purely male teams, and older employees in very young teams, are absent almost twice as much as their colleagues in teams where they have a good fit.

"It comes down to about eight annual days of absence compared to four, which is pretty significant," said the researchers in a paper published in Academy of Management Journal.

Reinwald and Kunze hope the results would give companies and organizations looking to increase diversity some pointers on how to do so successfully.

"Employees that do not fit their teams demographically require increased attention and support, especially when just starting out - and team leaders ought to be sensitized to and prepared for these needs," they suggested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sick leave Work

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp