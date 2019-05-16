Opt for pain-free skin tightening procedure

Dr Sravya C Tipirneni By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Non-surgical skin tightening procedures are very popular these days because they stand as an alternative to painful techniques of improving skin laxity and also refining the features of skin.

Today, the most popular aesthetic treatment for a non- surgical skin tightening procedure is ‘Radiofrequency Facelift’. It is ideal for people who either don’t want or don’t believe they are old enough to have a surgical procedure. The procedure is renowned for its skin tightening, which leaves patients noticing a difference both before and after the radiofrequency facelift. It does not require needles or a scalpel, does not leave scars, and overall is a pain-free procedure.

Radiofrequency is the principle behind this non-invasive modality in aesthetic practice and is extremely popular. It is used to:

■ Smoothen out fine lines and wrinkles

■ Tighten skin that has lost its elasticity or is slightly sagging.

What are the indications for this treatment?

■ Superficial: Face, Neck, area around the eyes.

■ Deep: Body contouring areas (Abdomen, thighs, buttocks, arms)

How exactly is the treatment done?

Radiofrequency energy delivered through a probe penetrates deep into the skin and heats the underlying connective tissue that forms the support and suspension system of certain components of the skin which are responsible for the youthful suppleness of our skin. These are collagen, elastin and reticulum fibers.

This results in stimulation of formation of new collagen, which promotes further tightening and lifting of the skin over a period time involving multiple sessions.

The delivery device does emit a certain amount of heat, hence is used in conjunction with a cooling device.

Who is it for?

■ All skin types, though the darker skin types have to be dealt with more caution.

■ Anyone whose skin is lax (Mild-moderate only)

■ Solar damage

■ Acne Scarring

What is its recovery time?

Usually, no down-time as it is non-invasive. Only transient swelling or redness over the treated area which comes down in a couple of hours.

How long does it take?

Depending on the body area being treated: 30 minutes to one hour.

How many sessions does it take?

Skin tightening is the first thing that is noticeable after the procedure, even though the long-term improvement is observed over the next 2-5 months as more new collagen is being produced.

The number of sessions depends on the level of laxity of the patient’s skin and the age of the patient as well. The area to be treated also determines the number. Two or three consecutive treatments and follow-up treatments every one to two years are recommended to maintain results.

Results of radiofrequency facelift:

■ Firm and tighten skin

■ Fine wrinkles and crow’s feet

■Raises eyelids and foreheads

■ Reduces cellulite

The author is a Consultant -

Dermatologist and Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield