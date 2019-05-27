Blue light, the new aggressor

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

There’s mounting evidence that blue light emitted from your digital devices contributes to premature signs of ageing such as wrinkles, poor skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation. Skincare experts have started working on solutions to deal with this phenomenon as we continue using digital devices on a daily basis.

What is Blue Light?

Using an array of products, including your scarf, to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, is no longer enough. Evolving studies have shown the addition of a new aggressor called blue light that is damaging to the skin. “Blue light is emitted from the sun, but also in major quantities from the screen of your digital devices – phone, laptop, TV and fluorescent light bulbs. These devices are an integral part of our lives, but in the process, we are exposed to these harmful blue light rays all the time,” says Dharma Rajput, R&D expert, Organic Harvest.

The Blue Light has its pros and cons. It is beneficial during the day because it improves your concentration, memory and mood. It even controls the Circadian Rhythm – the body’s normal sleep cycle and brings it back on track. However, high exposure to blue light has its own downside. “Its exposure at night disrupts the sleep cycle and results in unwanted fatigue. It triggers obesity, depression, diabetes and cardiac problems. It can also lead to severe eye damage,” says Dr Nivedita Dadu, Founder and Chairman, Dr Nivedita Dadu’s Dermatology Clinic.

How does it damage the skin?

Blue light damages the skin and triggers a skin condition called Melasma. “This condition is when the skin starts producing more pigment and there is an occurrence of brown spots. Blue light can pierce into the dermis and damage the DNA, causing irritation and redness. It even causes premature skin ageing as it targets elastin and healthy collagen. Which is why, a person with high exposure to blue light, generally experiences greater skin problems,” says Dadu.

Adding further, Dr Anup Dhir, Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospital, says, “Blue light has the power to penetrate deeper into the skin than UVA and UVB. It can cause inflammation and weaken the skin’s surface. It promotes stressors in the skin that cause photo-ageing or ageing from exposure to light.”

Ways to protect your skin

A simple solution for blue light protection is to cover your devices with an anti-blue light screen shield. It’s a cheap fix and enables the right skin care. “You can also invest in BluTech lenses, known as blue light filter glasses. These protect your eyes and reduce the amount of harmful blue light rays that reach your retina and also take frequent breaks while using electronic devices,” says Seema Nanda, Cosmetologist, Estetico - The Facial Bar.

Another way to protect your skin is by applying sunscreen. Breaking the myth that sunscreen should

be applied before stepping out of the house, Rajput says, “Use sunscreen with blue light technology

also when indoors as a 24/7 protection is required against these harmful rays.”

Other ways to protect yourself from the detrimental effects of the blue light are changing the digital devices from bright white to warmer tones of blue and green. This substantially reduces the strain

on the eyes.

For those who spend hours in front of digital screens, Dadu suggests that they blink often and take regular breaks to avoid prolonged exposure. “Try and minimise the time you spend on your smartphones. Many people indulge in social media for many hours, and this can definitely be avoided,”

Do Skin Care products targeting Blue Light really work?

Several products are available in the market work on diminishing the effect of Blue Light. These act as a protective layer and shield the skin from the detrimental effects of the rays and prevent it from premature ageing. But remember, only choose products from reliable sources.

Sunscreens with blue light technology

Organic Harvest launches its exclusive range of sunscreens to fight against the harmful blue light emitted by electronic devices and UV rays. The range comprises of SPF 30, SPF 50 and SPF 60 for normal and oily skin. Its key ingredient is Kaolin clay that removes impurities such as grime, dirt, pollution and germs from the pores. The products are available at organicharvest.in