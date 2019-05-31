Home Lifestyle Health

Rise in lung cancer cases among youngsters and women: Doctors

The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is ‘effects of tobacco on lung health’.

Published: 31st May 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Students hold a ‘No Tobacco Day’ rally in Hyderabad on Thursday

Students hold a ‘No Tobacco Day’ rally in Hyderabad on Thursday | RVK RAO

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Every year, May 31 is celebrated as World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) to help spread awareness on the ill-effects of tobacco consumption. This year’s theme is ‘effects of tobacco on lung health’.According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2018 report, smoking tobacco in India has dropped from 19.4% in 2000, to 11.5% in 2005. In its report, the WHO had also anticipated much more reduction in smoking in the coming years. However, on the contrary, incidence of lung cancer is rising among the smokers, says doctors.

Doctors claim that the number of lung cancer cases among youth and women in the age group 30-35 are on the rise. Dr  Jayalatha Nethagani, director of State-run MNJ Cancer Hospital says, “Previously, lung cancer was prevalent in the age group of 50 and above. However, with rising pollution levels,  there has been a substantially increase in lung cancer patients, who are in the age group 3o and above,” she said.

What is tertiary smoking?

While explaining different types of smoking that leads to cancer, she said, “Currently, of the patients, who are undergoing treatment at MNJ hospital, at least one in every four patients is in the age group of 30-40. While many blame active and passive smoking for lung cancer, researchers have also diagnosed another type of smoking - tertiary - that can  affect people, who might have not even smoked tobacco.”

“In layman term,  the toxic residues that linger on indoor surfaces and in dust long after a cigarette has been extinguished. They are carcinogenic and when these carcinogenis particles settle in our surrounding objects, like car interiors, plants and can also reach human bodies via touch,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr  Vamshi Krishna, a senior oncologist from a reputed private hospital, talking about increasing lung cancer cases among women, says  “There has been a steady rise in cigarette smoking among women. This has increased the cases of lung and oral cancer among them. Another trend that has been noticed is the shift from adenocarcinomas cancer to squamous cancer.”

He further pointed out that the male to female ratio of tobacco related cancers have gone up from 9:3 to 9:5.According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) in Telangana, out of the 17.8 per cent of people, who consume tobacco, 25.9 per cent are men and 9.8 per cent are women.

G Sandhya Padma, a senior counsellor at MNJ Hospital’s Tobacco Cessation Centre, one of the 18 government cessation centres across the country, explains that prevention and early detection has a higher chance of curing tobacco-related cancers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World No Tobacco Day World Health Organisation Lung cancer Lung cancer prevention Global Adult Tobacco Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp