Recipe for healthy skin

Regular exfoliation of skin is a must as your skin sheds its dead cells between 20 and 40 days.

Published: 01st October 2019 08:18 AM

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Along with respiratory and other health issues, the existing air pollution coupled with stubble burning in neighbouring states, has also taken a toll on one’s appearance, making the skin look dull and drab.

With Diwali and other festivities round the corner, people want to look their best. Many people, in their hurry to look ‘good’, buy many skincare products without testing or researching whether these suit their skin or not.

The fact that the market is flooded with multiple home-grown and international brands under various product categories, all vying for the consumer’s attention, doesn’t really help either.

The question thus remains: How does one choose a product best suited for his/her skin? Seema Nanda, Founder of Estetico, The Facial Bar, discloses to us the golden rule: Be selective.

“Do not just pick up any brand off the shelf and start using it. First understand a product and then patronise just one or two brands. Using more and more brands will do more harm than good,” she advises.

Dermatologists too guard against the random use of cosmetic products. “Each skin type is different. Stress on making your skin healthy through proper intake of food and water, rather than going in for cosmetics,” says Dr AK Chatterjee, a Delhi-based dermatologist, practicing for 31 years.
Both the experts have given us the following tips which will do good to your skin. 

Stay hydrated at all times

The ultimate solution for skincare is hydration. Not only should you drink sufficient water but also eat more cucumber, mint and ginger, which are full of water and help remove toxins from the body, which in turn keeps the skin healthy.

Water inside the body works as a guard internally. You tend to face problems if your body’s hydration is not proper.

Include marine collagen in your diet

Collagen helps your skin look young and fresh and prevents droopiness. It is a supplement, easily available in the market, which you must have, especially if you are over 35 years of age. The good thing is you don’t need to consult a doctor, you just have to follow the dietary instructions mentioned on the pack.

Exfoliate regularly

Regular exfoliation of skin is a must. Your skin sheds its dead cells between 20 and 40 days. Exfoliating gently scrapes away this dead skin and makes you look radiant.

Moisturise daily

Keep your skin moisturised at all times. For this, massage a vitamin C  serum on your skin just after having bath and then apply moisturiser. This will help maintain skin’s PH balance. The atmosphere contains a lot of air-borne pollutants that damage the skin, and vitamin C serum helps offset these harmful effects.

A serum should be used before moisturiser as it is water-based and penetrates deeper into the skin. Our skin absorbs serums better than moisturisers. And when buying a moisturiser, check the ingredients. Natural ingredients are better as compared to synthetic ones.

Sun block, a must

Maximum number of skin problems are caused from excessive exposure to UV rays. To keep UV rays from harming your skin, use sunscreen lotions as a daily routine.

