Ride to raise awareness on prostrate cancer and suicide among men in Delhi

DGR is an annual ride, held globally on the last Sunday of September, the month dedicated to Prostate Cancer Awareness.

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Over 3,000 riders across India participated in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

By Express News Service

The eighth edition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) organised by Triumph Motorcycles to raise awareness and funds for men’s health issues saw men and women across different cities participating in the event. Founded by Mark Hawwa in Australia in 2012, the ride has become a global phenomenon that garners a huge participation.

From 2,500 in 2012, the number of participants this year crossed 130,000, across 700 cities in 110 countries. Till date, over $19 million funds were raised for prostate cancer research and male suicide prevention. 

Though one of the most rampant diseases, prostate cancer is still one of the least spoken about health issues among men, and the ride helps generate awareness as well as raise funds for its research. 

“This is the sixth year of the ride in India, and we are present in almost all major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Vijayawada.

The ride happens across all the 16 Triumph dealerships in India. In fact, several other brands, including vintage scooters, too participate in it. Riders fro various genres and age groups are part of this ride,” says Shoab, General Manager, Triumph Motors. Over 3,000 riders across India participated in the ride on Sunday. 

About why prostate cancer was chosen to raise awareness, Shoab says, “We focus on men’s issues since men form 90 per cent of our customers. This ride is not India-specific ride, but a global format. Prostate cancer is the most common among men and the second biggest cause of mortality worldwide.”

Proceeds from the ride will be directed towards research on prostate cancer and suicide prevention programmes for men.

“The ride also talks about men’s mental health issues. Despite the fact that a large number of men face mental issues and have suicidal tendencies, mental health of men is a vastly ignored area,” he says. 

