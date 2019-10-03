Working night shifts? Here is what you should eat

Mukta Patil By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the growing number of MNCs in the country, working night shifts have become a norm. This disruption of circadian cycle can affect our health in the long run.

Effects of Night Shifts

Circadian Rhythm is our body’s natural clock which runs signals to the brain between the sleep - wake cycle.

The reversal of sleep timings causes the body to lose its natural ability to heal with sleep.

Reversing of sleep and work cycle will result in poor quality of sleep because the melatonin secretion which is required for sound sleep is maximum at night and nearly nil during the day.

It affects the production of the hormone cortisol.

How can you help yourself?

Carry your own food. Optimum nutrition is the best support the body can receive.

Meal Plan 1: Onion, cucumber, tomato salad, Palak Paneer/Methi chicken, rice/roti, Rajma or dal.

Meal Plan 2: Chickpea salad, pumpkin and cream soup, pasta with veggies and chicken/paneer/tofu.

Meal 3: Cucumber and curd raita, dosa made out of millets, Sambar and rice with roasted papad.

Carry fruits, nuts and unsweetened protein bars to munch on.

Cut out on late night sugar laden colas, sodas, fruit juices, teas and coffee.

Staying fit

Keep your water intake high. In an AC office, the body’s mechanism of signaling thirst comes down which reduces our water intake.

It’s best to avoid canteen food as there is no track of the hidden ingredients that go into making it, lTake a walk every half an hour, include a trip to the gym if possible.

How to get better sleep

Freshen up before hitting the bed

Make sure that the room is pitch dark

Avoid electronic gadgets

On waking up, stretch well, include ten minutes of yoga or meditation. (The writer is a dietitian and a fitness expert. She writes at eatrrite.com)