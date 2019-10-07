Home Lifestyle Health

Doctors warn of ‘illness behaviour’ among kids

According to him, while the illness itself causes behavioural change among children, medications taken also have a role to play in it.

Published: 07th October 2019 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For those parents who subject children to corporal punishment when they show irritable behaviour when they are ill, doctors have a piece of advice.

According to them, anger and stubbornness shown by children are symptoms of ‘illness behaviour’. During such times, parents should exercise self-restraint instead of acting emotionally.

They also point out that parents should remain watchful of the symptoms and change in the behavioural pattern of children as these could be indicators of the need to seek further medical help.

According to Dr R Jayaprakash, chief of Behavioural Paediatrics Unit, Department of Child Health, SAT Hospital, the parent-child interactions that occur in the context of child illness are an under-rated topic.

“Parents should have an understanding of illness behaviour among children. Ignorance of the same often results in yelling, threatening, physical punishment and others,” he said.

According to him, while the illness itself causes behavioural change among children, medications taken also have a role to play in it.

“A child who is affected by an illness might show irritation. Sometimes it might be in the form of anger, stubbornness or hyperactivity. Losing one’s control at such times is not the key. If the parents are unfamiliar about this illness behaviour, the paediatrician concerned should make them aware of the same,” said Jayaprakash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram illness behaviour Thiruvananthapuram doctors
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp