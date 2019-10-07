Home Lifestyle Health

Now, enjoy the goodness of ‘goat’ for your skin

Once a common household kitchen ingredient, goat milk has taken the beauty industry by storm, with it often being used in skin care products.

Published: 07th October 2019 12:25 PM

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once a common household kitchen ingredient, goat milk has taken the beauty industry by storm, with it often being used in skin care products. After getting rave reviews in various countries like Australia, the UK and New Zealand, Australian-based skin care brand GOAT launched its range in India.
Danielle Di Pilla, founder of GOAT, said, “We use Australian goat milk for our products, the therapeutic properties of which are good for skin. Its pH levels are very close to the pH levels of human skin which locks in moisture.”

GOAT skin care products aim to emphasise the importance of natural ingredients. Pilla also explained that the products contain no sulphate, paraben  and animal fat. “It fixes the damages that regular soaps or any other skin products do to your skin,” said the pharmacist who has chosen India as one of their markets because of the high-valued beauty industry which is expected to grow because of online shopping
of cosmetics.

