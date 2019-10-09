Home Lifestyle Health

New oral capsule may spell end for painful insulin jabs

In the new study, the researchers set out to develop a capsule that could inject its contents into the wall of the small intestine.

Published: 09th October 2019 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2019 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Capsules

For representational purposes

By PTI

BOSTON: Scientists have designed an oral capsule which can deliver insulin and other drugs -- that usually have to be injected -- to the lining of the small intestine and release them for uptake into the bloodstream.

Many drugs, especially those made of proteins, cannot be taken orally because they are broken down in the gastrointestinal tract before they can take effect, according to the study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

One example is insulin, which patients with diabetes have to inject daily or even more frequently.

The researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), working with scientists from Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, have designed a new drug capsule that can carry insulin or other protein drugs and protect them from the harsh environment of the gastrointestinal tract.

When the capsule reaches the small intestine, it breaks down to reveal dissolvable microneedles that attach to the intestinal wall and release drug for uptake into the bloodstream.

"We are really pleased with the latest results of the new oral delivery device our lab members have developed with our collaborators, and we look forward to hopefully seeing it help people with diabetes and others in the future," said Robert Langer, a professor at MIT.

In tests in pigs, the researchers showed that this capsule could load a comparable amount of insulin to that of an injection, enabling fast uptake into the bloodstream after the microneedles were released.

The team previously developed several novel strategies for oral delivery of drugs that usually have to be injected.

Those efforts include a pill coated with many tiny needles, as well as star-shaped structures that unfold and can remain in the stomach from days to weeks while releasing drugs.

"A lot of this work is motivated by the recognition that both patients and health care providers prefer the oral route of administration over the injectable one," said Giovanni Traverso, an assistant professor at MIT.

Earlier this year, they developed a blueberry-sized capsule containing a small needle made of compressed insulin.

Upon reaching the stomach, the needle injects the drug into the stomach lining.

In the new study, the researchers set out to develop a capsule that could inject its contents into the wall of the small intestine.

Most drugs are absorbed through the small intestine, Traverso said, in part because of its extremely large surface area -- 250 square metres, or about the size of a tennis court.

He noted that pain receptors are lacking in this part of the body, potentially enabling pain-free micro-injections in the small intestine for delivery of drugs like insulin.

To allow their capsule to reach the small intestine and perform these micro-injections, the researchers coated it with a polymer that can survive the acidic environment of the stomach, which has a pH of 1.5 to 3.5.

When the capsule reaches the small intestine, the higher pH (around 6) triggers it to break open, and three folded arms inside the capsule spring open.

Each arm contains patches of one-millimetre-long microneedles that can carry insulin or other drugs.

When the arms unfold open, the force of their release allows the tiny microneedles to just penetrate the topmost layer of the small intestine tissue.

After insertion, the needles dissolve and release the drug.

"We performed numerous safety tests on animal and human tissue to ensure that the penetration event allowed for drug delivery without causing a full thickness perforation or any other serious adverse events," MIT PhD recipient Alex Abramson said.

In tests in pigs, the researchers showed that the 30-millimetre-long capsules could deliver doses of insulin effectively and generate an immediate blood-glucose-lowering response.

They also showed that no blockages formed in the intestine and the arms were excreted safely after applying the microneedle patches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insulin Insulin injection Insulin medication Insulin drug
India Matters
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Soft-spoken, beautiful, accused of theft: Batchmates recount the Jolly they knew!
Chhattisgarh's first model Amanaka police station located on the Greater Eastern (GE) road of Raipur. ( Photo| EPS)
This Chhattisgarh model police station works on corporate style, asks 'How can I help you'
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid announces decision to quit electoral politics, opposes BDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir
Vistara airline ( File Photo )
Vistara airline offers 48-hour sale across its domestic network starting October 10

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Prakash Javedkar (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Already fulfilling sustainable development targets for 2030: Prakash Javadekar
'A majority of us get less than Rs 30,000 monthly wage' decry TSRTC workers
Gallery
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
It's the end of another festive season and our pandal-hopping Bollywood celebrities made sure to wrap up Durga Puja in style. Take a look at glimpses of Vijayadashami/ Dusshera celebrations by Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karan Johar, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh
Durga Puja 2019 in pics: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol have a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' reunion!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp