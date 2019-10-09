World Mental Health Day: Seven alternative therapies for mental well-being

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Sometimes an unconventional approach is all it takes to help treat patients physically as well as mentally.

Enacting a situation, playing tunes that depict your state of mind or even weaving a story around your problems can help people put their minds at ease. Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, TNIE talks to mental health professionals about seven alternative therapies

Animal-assisted therapy

Pets are often said to be stressbusters and mood-lifters. Now, they’re being used as a therapeutic medium in intervention and treatment planning. Animal-assisted psychotherapy, a relatively new field, is still in its nascent stages in the city. “Animal-assisted psychotherapy can be used for children with autism, development delays, and patients with serious mental health problems as well. The methods and techniques that I use are different depending on the problem,” said Anjana Thampy, a certified animal-assisted therapist.

The difference between animal-assisted psychotherapy and activity is that the former is goal-driven. Activities can be for entertainment and to improve the quality of life. Anjana has worked with goats and horses as well. She currently uses her dog and cat for sessions. “My pets enjoy the work as well. The interaction is never forced. It’s like managing two relationships at a time — the therapy animal and the client. A friend of mine will soon be certified for evaluating animals for therapy. We want to take this therapeutic tool to global standards,” she said.

Creative Arts Therapy

Creative Art Therapy is the use of creative arts for the holistic healing of an individual or group. The crux of this therapy is to use visual, drama or movement to assist individuals to explore their emotions and be aware of their feelings. Art can not only heal but also help understand ourselves better.

"Using any form of art for counselling and psychological understanding is the purpose of this therapy. I use movement and painting to try and access the individual’s feelings. I’ve worked with children, adults and senior citizens. Also, one needs to understand the condition of the patient to decide the therapeutic tool. Sand play works the best with children," said Hemalatha Swaminathan, a certified creative art therapist. Creative Arts Therapy is a preferable type of therapy for those who find it extremely difficult to talk about an experience or issues they have faced or are facing presently.

Some extremely traumatic experiences are often unbearably hard to express verbally and it can provide a different platform of communication for the client. “We have guidelines, but as we gain experience, we decide our techniques depending on the client. This therapy supports and enhances the counselling process. The sessions are usually inter-modal based on the progress of the patient’s condition,” she said.

Psychodrama

Psychodrama is an active and creative therapeutic approach that uses guided drama and role-playing to work through problems. Psychodrama can be effective individually or in a group and is sometimes offered in mental health programmes, schools and businesses. “During each psychodrama session, participants reenact specific scenes and experiences with guidance from a therapist. In a group setting, other participants play the roles of significant others or the audience, offering support and bringing to the surface underlying beliefs and issues.

The goals of psychodrama are to gain new insights,” said Magdalene Jeyarathnam, a psychodrama therapist and trainer.The roles can be both inter- and intra-personal. “In psychodrama, all these roles are brought into life. The scripting is done by the protagonist. It requires years of training and it is considered to be a strong therapy. Many are now practising and learning it in the city,” she said.

Clowning

Laughter is the best medicine might be a cliche. But cashing in on this are clowns who have now got out of the circus tents and into hospitals to play a more meaningful role. Hospital or medical clowning is a new form of therapy. Clowns use humour as one of the tools to achieve a personal and trusting atmosphere between hospital workers and patients to reduce stress, fear, helplessness and sadness in the environment. The patient is made to feel superior and empowered.

Scientifically, it works on a psychological, cognitive and social level.“Clowning is not just about juggling, slapstick comedies and being funny. It can be as simple as just listening to what patients have to say. Hospital atmosphere can be distressing for anyone. We try to be empathetic with patients and be there for them. Our job is to give emotional support and lighten people’s mood. We don’t prepare much. It’s all about making them happy at the moment. It is effective with older and younger people — not only those with mental problems but any kind of patients,” said John Pradeep, a member of the World Clowning Association.

Storytelling

Characters, symbols and metaphors — there’s more to storytelling than it being a mere pastime. It can be used as a therapeutic tool to explore and bring up underlying issues in people. Storytelling is a very specific and distinct way of sharing stories. It involves primarily using one’s voice and body in a social gathering. People tend to bond as they share stories with each other. Only now is storytelling therapy emerging globally as one of the arts therapies.

"The unique thing about this therapy is what clients take away from sessions. By comparing themselves with characters, they see themselves in a new light. They look up to these stories for healing and inspiration," said Eric Miller, director of World Storytelling Institute, who deals mainly with people having depression and anxiety. He feels that storytelling is not only for people with mental health problems but it also helps with self-improvement,builds social relationships, creativity and actualising oneself. The therapy paves way for composing their own stories in the end and sets a model to follow in the future.

Music

Music has long been used as an intervention to improve the quality of a person’s life. It forms an important part of art therapy. "In counselling sessions, a lot of talking happens. Sometimes, we are unable to assess the client’s responding abilities, observing capacity and listening skills. Music plays a crucial role here," said Porkodi Palaniappan, a certified art therapist who uses musical instruments as a therapeutic tool to help patients enhance and express themselves better.She conducts drum circles where clients play instruments in groups.

"Some cannot even repeat a beat. They don’t listen intently or concentration is scattered. We don’t correct if they make mistakes, but let them go with the flow. They pick the instruments depending on their mood and how loud they want the sound to be. At some point, the client will fall in line with the therapist. One cannot hide the joy or sorrow with music, feelings come out spontaneously. We also listen to tones and rhythms. Medical institutions are welcoming and it’s a big step forward," she explained.

Theatre

There’s a strong line of distinction between a theatre facilitator and a drama therapist. But both the mediums deal with cognitive skills. "Theatre acts as an intervention and creates self-healing in people across ages. We work with children in regular and special schools. They are allowed to indulge in theatre and the process takes its course. We use aspects of theatre where it allows participants to indulge in introspection, insecurities and problems. This is effective even in people with psychological problems like anxiety and depression. The byproducts get addressed when they’re put under imaginary circumstances," said V Balakrishnan, theatre facilitator.

Sometimes we all need a mask, to tell the truth. Theatre gives that opportunity. "Everyday conflicts can be explored. By pursuing the role of a protagonist, the client solves problems in their life. Theatre is a stage where people can explore their conflicts and seek resolution in a structured medium. We work with rape survivors, victims of child sexual abuse, and domestic violence," he said.