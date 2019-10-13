Home Lifestyle Health

Five easy ways to get Rapunzel-like thick, long hair

Oiling is the best way to increase blood circulation and also provide the much-required moisture.

Published: 13th October 2019 12:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 12:08 AM   |  A+A-

Hair needs proper care for a healthy growth.

Hair needs proper care for a healthy growth.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Long hair can never go out of fashion, but waiting for it to grow beautifully into long, luscious locks can often feel like a painfully slow process.

So, if you have no option left but are forced to bear the pain, here is what you'll need other than patience to help your hair grow a little bit faster.

Massage - Oiling is the best way to increase blood circulation and also provide the much-required moisture. If you have oily hair, then apply oil once a week and if you have dry hair, you should apply hair oil at least twice a week.

Go natural - Opting organic and natural products with no silicones, sulphites, parabels, and colourant will do wonders for your hair. Eliminating chemicals will help by balancing hair's optimal moisture levels, leaving it healthier-looking and full of life.

Condition the tresses - Stay away from artificial products and treat your hair with a lot of smoothness of ingredients like coconut oil, Babassu oil, and honey. Using a natural product will make your hair frizz-free.

Avoid heat - Hairdryer and straightener's extreme heat can be an obstacle in the growth of hair as using them for styling or just drying can make the hair roots weaker, resulting in breakage.

Secure natural oil - Try not to wash your hair too much as it will remove natural oils that nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. Just wash each day of the week for the best results. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Long Hair Hair Care
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp