Beware of the silent killer

KOCHI: Dubbed as the ‘Silent Killer’, hypertension is a disease with little to no symptoms, which, according to a recent study, not many are aware of having. Its quiet nature is what makes it more deadly, say experts, and so one must have regular check-ups. According to the survey carried out by National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB), Kerala has the highest prevalence of hypertension.

What is HTN?

HTN is classified as a long-term condition with consistently elevated blood pressure in the arteries. The normal blood pressure has been qualified as 140 mm of mercury systolic over 70 mm of mercury diastolic. Any figure higher than this signifies that the person has HTN.

According to professor R Alagesan, retired professor and HoD Cardiology, Madras Medical College, Chennai, “There are no overt symptoms that are specific for HTN. The symptoms are the damage to the target organs — the heart, the kidneys and cerebrovascular system. This is why it is called ‘the silent killer’. Interestingly, symptoms occur only when I tell patients that they have HTN when they tell me that they have headache, or experience giddiness.”

Nearly 90 per cent of patients have no immediate cause for HTN. Pituitary disease or narrow blood vessels, pregnancy or smoking, sleep apnea or diabetes can be causes for the disease. Men, elders, African-Americans, as well as those with a history of HTN are more likely to have the disease.

Study results

Dr Viraj Suvarna, president , Medical, Eris Lifesciences and his team had conducted a study with the India Heart Study. “Before conducting the study, we had data that suggested that, as per the rule of halves, only 50 per cent of people with chronic ailments will be aware that they have a disease.Our study shows that quite a few people in India are unaware that they have hypertension,” he said.

The reason for 46 per cent of respondents to be unaware could be due to lack of symptoms or poor lifestyle habits and health consciousness. Not many people come to check their blood pressure, he added, but it is also crucial for patients to check their blood pressure at home for an effective diagnosis. This is due to white-coat HTN, where blood pressure readings are higher at the doctor’s clinic.“Seventy-three million people in India suffer from diabetes, but when it comes to HTN, the number can be 400 million. Yet people do not take it seriously, which could be due to lack of education or awareness, or flippancy. People will insure their cars, but not invest in life insurance,” he said.

Check yourself

Dr Viraj emphasised the importance of recording blood pressure levels regularly and done so with a validated blood pressure checking device which is accurate and tested under a protocol by international bodies. Measuring blood pressure well can only lead to a proper treatment of the condition, he said.