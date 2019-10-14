Home Lifestyle Health

Beware of the silent killer

Constant headaches, giddiness and high blood pressure may be symptoms of hypertension, but often patients are not aware that they have the disease

Published: 14th October 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dubbed as the ‘Silent Killer’, hypertension is a disease with little to no symptoms, which, according to a recent study, not many are aware of having. Its quiet nature is what makes it more deadly, say experts, and so one must have regular check-ups. According to the survey carried out by National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau (NNMB), Kerala has the highest prevalence of hypertension.

What is HTN?
HTN is classified as a long-term condition with consistently elevated blood pressure in the arteries. The normal blood pressure has been qualified as 140 mm of mercury systolic over 70 mm of mercury diastolic. Any figure higher than this signifies that the person has HTN.

According to professor R Alagesan, retired professor and HoD Cardiology, Madras Medical College, Chennai, “There are no overt symptoms that are specific for HTN. The symptoms are the damage to the target organs — the heart, the kidneys and cerebrovascular system. This is why it is called ‘the silent killer’. Interestingly, symptoms occur only when I tell patients that they have HTN when they tell me that they have headache, or experience giddiness.”

Nearly 90 per cent of patients have no immediate cause for HTN. Pituitary disease or narrow blood vessels, pregnancy or smoking, sleep apnea or diabetes can be causes for the disease. Men, elders, African-Americans, as well as those with a history of HTN are more likely to have the disease.

Study results
Dr Viraj Suvarna, president , Medical, Eris Lifesciences and his team had conducted a study with the India Heart Study. “Before conducting the study, we had data that suggested that, as per the rule of halves, only 50 per cent of people with chronic ailments will be aware that they have a disease.Our study shows that quite a few people in India are unaware that they have hypertension,” he said.

The reason for 46 per cent of respondents to be unaware could be due to lack of symptoms or poor lifestyle habits and health consciousness. Not many people come to check their blood pressure, he added, but it is also crucial for patients to check their blood pressure at home for an effective diagnosis. This is due to white-coat HTN, where blood pressure readings are higher at the doctor’s clinic.“Seventy-three million people in India suffer from diabetes, but when it comes to HTN, the number can be 400 million. Yet people do not take it seriously, which could be due to lack of education or awareness, or flippancy. People will insure their cars, but not invest in life insurance,” he said.

Check yourself
Dr Viraj emphasised the importance of recording blood pressure levels regularly and done so with a validated blood pressure checking device which is accurate and tested under a protocol by international bodies. Measuring blood pressure well can only lead to a proper treatment of the condition, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hypertension Silent Killer Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp