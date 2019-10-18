Decoding deep-rooted laziness

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

I think the more one observes the world’s condition, the more it becomes clear that there must be a different kind of action. One sees in the world — including in India — the confusion, the great sorrow, the misery, the starvation, the general decline. One is aware of this, one knows it from newspapers, reading magazines, books, but it remains on the intellectual level because we don’t seem to be able to do anything about it. Human beings are in despair, there is great sorrow in themselves.

Why this mess? Why this confusion? If you ask deeply, you will find I think, that man is lazy. The chaos is brought about through man’s laziness, indifference, sluggishness. Because he accepts, because that’s the easiest way to live, to accept, to adjust to the environment, to the condition, to the culture in which he lives — just to accept it. And this acceptance breeds dreadful laziness. And I think it is important to understand this, that we are as human beings very lazy. We think we have solved the problem of living by a belief, by saying, I believe in this or that.

That gives you a great deal of satisfaction, you think you are doing extraordinarily good work. And you dare not question it because that is very disturbing. You dare not question your religion, your community, your beliefs, the social structure, nationalism, war. You accept. Please look into yourself, because we are so lazy, and this chaos is due to this laziness because we have ceased to question, ceased to doubt, not accept.