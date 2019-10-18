Goodbye toxins

Home Lifestyle Health

Published: 18th October 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

In the past two weeks, we have looked at breast cancer in a fair bit of detail. We need to understand that cancer doesn’t happen to anyone overnight, it’s a long process, wherein the body is dealing with toxins, and at one point of time, the toxin overload happens because of which our immune system gives up on its job or gets really lazy. So, why reach a point where your immune system is compromised to this extent, start early and prevent your body from the overload of toxins? How will you look into regular detoxification? 

The answer is really simple, just try and make few lifestyle changes to detoxify your body regularly. Here are a points to keep in mind: Eating a well-balanced home-cooked meal can help you feel better and reduce the toxin build-up in the body. At the same time, this will maintain your strength and work on improving your immune system.

A balanced meal comprises of pulses, grains, fruits, veggies, nuts and seeds, to give you ample nutrients and antioxidants, which helps your body in dealing with oxidative stress. Try and limit or avoid processed sugar and the intake of processed food, as they have no nutrients, but keeps the body acidic, which then becomes a breeding ground for various diseases, cancer being one of them.

Try and avoid milk or switch to organic milk and milk products, because the normal milk can be from a jersey cow or from cows, which are not local to us. Plus, they are injected with oxytocin to improve the amount of milk, this hormone gets transported to the milk as well which then gets into our system, causing various issues and leading to cancer. It also keeps the body acidic and as I have mentioned earlier, cancer cells thrive in an acidic environment.

Limit your intake of non-vegetarian food as protein are a bit hard to digest and if you have it daily, that means, you are compromising your gut health. You can have organic chicken or freshwater fish twice a week and accompany this with salads to keep it balanced and to make sure the body’s pH doesn’t get drastically affected.

Talking about pH levels, we need to maintain the body towards alkalinity, but make sure we don’t overdo it. Gut bacteria requires acidic pH for its growth in the body. So we need to strike a balance. Increase water intake to flush out more toxins from the body, keeping cells hydrated, and making you feel energised.

Activity is the most important part when it comes to staying healthy. We need to be active to make sure our blood circulation is going well, weight is well maintained and whatever nutrient you provide to the body is taken to each cell with the help of prior circulation. In the first part of this series, we discussed how the lymphatic system gets affected and a toxin build-up can cause multiplication of cancer cells. With regular walks, the pressure points on the legs get activated which helps us in draining the lymphatic system naturally.

