Home Lifestyle Health

You can actually solve a problem better by 'sleeping on it': Researchers

The researchers hypothesised that rehearsing unsolved problems during sleep would help people refine their memories of the problems, and improve their chance to solve them the next day.

Published: 19th October 2019 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

sleeping-bedtime

Image of a sleeping person used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: People may actually solve a problem better if they 'sleep on it', according to a study which suggests that brain processing during sleep is helpful to daytime cognition.

The study, published in the journal Psychological Science, sheds light on information processing during sleep, as well as incubation for problem-solving -- why we sometimes solve a problem better after a break.

"We know that people rehearse or 'consolidate' memories during sleep, strengthening and reorganising them," said Kristin Sanders, first author of the study and a doctoral student at Northwestern University in the US.

"It's also known that this natural process can be boosted by playing sounds associated with the information being rehearsed," Sanders said.

The researchers hypothesised that rehearsing unsolved problems during sleep would help people refine their memories of the problems, and improve their chance to solve them the next day.

In the study, people attempted several puzzles in the evening while listening to specific sound cues.

While they slept, a programme presented sounds associated with half the puzzles they had failed in the evening.

The following morning participants solved the puzzles that had the associated sound cues played overnight better, compared to the puzzles that got no cues.

"This study provides yet more evidence that brain processing during sleep is helpful to daytime cognition," said Mark Beeman, professor of psychology and a senior author of the study.

"In this case, if you want to solve problems or make the best decisions, better to sleep on it than to be on Twitter at 3 am," Beeman said.

The research is the first demonstration of actually improving problem-solving by targeting memories for unsolved problems for extra processing during sleep.

It strengthens the literature suggesting sleep reorganises memory, and suggests that problem-solving may benefit from sleep due to rehearsal and consolidation of problem memory.

"Problem-solving is part of everyone's daily life. While we use tricky puzzles in our study, the underlying cognitive processes could relate to solving any problem on which someone is stuck or blocked by an incorrect approach," Sanders said.

However, the research may only apply to situations where people have the background information they need to solve the problem and just haven't found the right configuration yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sleep sleep patterns mental health
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp