Wondering how to flaunt your hair during Diwali? Find out how celebs do it!

The recent Ganapati festivities at the Ambanis handed out the style sheet for the following festive season. Even as stars stuck to traditional outfits, they experimented with their hair and makeup. While celebrities such as Kajol and Kriti Sanon favoured sharp, pulled-back updos that allowed their jewellery to take centre stage, some like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif preferred to let their hair grab the eyeballs.

Celebrity hairstylist Ryan D’Rozario, Technical Ambassador, Godrej Professional, says, “While most women usually prefer their hair tied up for an Indian attire, lately a lot are ditching the traditional bun and choosing an open hairdo. It is very important to prep hair before styling. So start with a generous pump of a nourishing oil such as argan oil that’ll leave hair glossy. Besides, selecting the right hair colour can really elevate a look.”

Nandeeta Manchanda, founder of Enn’s Closet—a herbal, organic and natural makeup online store—says, “A good hairstyle can instantly amp up your entire look while an average one can single-handedly ruin your appearance. A simple yet feminine look can be easily recreated by doing your hair half-up-half-down into soft curls. You can also use your fingers to tousle your hair so it looks more textured yet chic. Use a fix-it hair mist to hold those tresses in place. You can also go with the modish top knot and finish off with some volume on the crown to make it look classier.”

As Nandeeta says, a hairstyle can definitely make or break your look. But before you start experimenting with your tresses, a word of caution from the experts: know your hair. Unless you know what goes with your hair type, you cannot just start experimenting. Chances are that you would end up ruining your natural hair. The trendy hairstyle team from BBlunt says, “A fancy updo is always recommended as it looks classic, neat and is the best option to keep your hair off your face and neck. There are variations you can try, from a tightly tucked bun to a chignon or a low bun with slightly messy wisps of hair framing your face at the front. For a slicker, almost wet look, you can slather on a dollop of a lightweight gel. Fresh flowers are the favourites to accessorise these.”

On the various styles in vogue this season, Sanket Shah, CEO and Managing Director, Advanced Hair Studio (India Subcontinent and the Middle East), says, “Try the high soft, sleek and neat ponytail. Use a hair wax and fix the stay in place with a gel spray. Also, hairstyles with flowers compliment the festive season and up the style vibe. Another style to try this season is the tight, Afro style braid or even the messy bun, which is always in trend and often opted for by the celebrities. It’s easy and quick, and suits all face types. You would need a gel spray to give you the flexy hold so you can re-adjust the style through the day if needed.”

Low bun: Karisma Kapoor/Deepika Padukone

This style is your best bet this festive season as it promises never to go out of fashion. This classic hairdo is much loved by celebrities today. Karisma Kapoor loves to flaunt it at every given opportunity. You can try out various ways of sporting this look: Make a loose low bun and wrap a separated section of hair around the bun for added definition; for a more casual look, let loose a few tendrils at the front; a middle parting along with can add some drama, just like Deepika Padukone loves to style it; or add a Gothic touch to it by braiding some part of the hair.



High bun: Sonam K Ahuja/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

High updos immediately translate into a more sophisticated look. Recently Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted walking the ramp in Paris with her tresses piled on high. Sonam K Ahuja too loves this look as is evident from her various red-carpet appearances. This no-fuss look requires a sleek top knot, with or without a middle parting. To add extra drama and get a glittery look, set with a high-shine serum that would lend a shimmery finesse ideal for the festivities.

Wavy ponytail: Alia Bhatt/Kareena Kapoor Khan

The 2019 festive season is all about waves. So if you are naturally blessed with wavy hair, take a leaf out of Alia Bhatt’s festive look diary and style it in the form of a wavy ponytail. Ponytail, you ask? Why not, we say. Festivities bring with them long hours of dancing and much party hopping, so keeping the hair fuss-free in a sleek and stylish ponytail makes all the difference. Ask Kareena Kapoor Khan. From casual outings to the red carpet, she can be seen confidently wearing her waves. You can always boost your look by blow-drying for some extra volume.