How to take care of baby's skin during winter

NEW DELHI: With winter just around the corner, the need for extra care and nourishment for the babys skin becomes a top priority for a mother.

Heath experts suggest that winter calls for extra nourishment for dry and scaly skin because cold air does not carry as much moisture as warm air. 

"Bathing is an important step in your baby's winter skin care routine. Using a mild wash enriched with Indian aloe, almond oil, and olive oil can work well to nourish and maintain the moisture balance of your baby's skin," said Dr. Subhashini N.S., Ayurveda Expert, Discovery Sciences Group, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company.

"However, avoid giving long, warm baths as they can dry your baby's skin. You can opt for a baby soap infused with Indian Aloe, milk, Almond Oil, and Olive Oil, which is formulated specifically to manage excessive dry skin in babies, if you prefer a soap instead of a wash," she said. 

Other skin care measures that a mother should consider during winter, according to Dr. Subhashini N.S., are:

Post bath, always moisturise your baby's skin with a gentle baby lotion infused with natural ingredients that helps protect baby's skin from excessive dryness, leaving it soft and supple all-day long. You can opt for one with olive oil that helps protect skin, and almond oil, which is an excellent skin softener and provides the required nourishment for your baby's skin.

Winter calls for extra nourishment for dry and scaly skin. Therefore, using a baby cream that is specially formulated to protect your little one's chapped cheeks, "crawler's knee", tender nose, and rubbed elbows is a must. 

A baby cream infused with licorice, which helps protect and soothe baby's skin, and plive oil, enriched with vitamin E, which nourishes, protects, and softens skin and prevents chafing, is a good option for your baby.

During winter, it is important to change your baby's diaper often and clean the diaper area thoroughly, as wet diapers can lead to infections and rashes. Always use gentle wipes infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera and Indian Lotus to gently cleanse and refresh your baby's delicate skin and help keep it soft and supple.

"This winter, choose products that are infused with natural ingredients to help protect your baby's skin. Also, be sure to keep your baby warm and dress her appropriately. Heat rashes can occur in winters as well, when your baby is dressed too warmly or when she's sitting in an area (such as a car seat) with poor air circulation. Always remember to keep your baby comfortable and dress her in breathable layers," Dr. Subhashini said.

