Gurugram looks for its fittest man, woman

By Express News Service

Fitness enthusiasts elevated their passion to the next level as they participated in the biggest fitness event in Gurugram to bag the title of the Fittest Man & Woman in the city. Open space for this unique event was provided by Fit Creed, an initiative of the lifestyle channel What’s Up Life. This was the second season of the event, held at DLF Cyber Hub, organised by One Culture (premium coworking spaces) in association with Fit Creed.

A number of rounds were held at more than 35 gyms in Gurugram to shortlist eligible participants who further qualified for the final round and the main event. The winners, shortlisted from each category, were sponsored with free access to One Culture’s facilities and amenities for a month. A five-day trial pass to One Culture’s shared working space was given to all the shortlisted participants.

The first round comprised a fitness battle among females and a fierce competition between amateur males. The fitness affair was graced by brand ambassador of What’s Up Life Rannvijay Singh Singha.



While day one was about professional male category battling for the survival of the fittest, day two witnessed the craft of arm wrestling, fascinating the audience and keeping them hooked to the championship.



“We, at One Culture, have thoughtfully designed a technology-driven environment for young professionals, entrepreneurs and private enterprises to work together in a community that firmly believes in self-care, culture awakening and healthy-practices,” said Tania Jones, Director, Culture & Growth, One Culture.