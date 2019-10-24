Good cholesterol, bad cholesterol

Mukta Patil By

HYDERABAD: ‘Cholesterol’ is a word which sends many of us into a frenzy and is notoriously known for harming heart health.

What is cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is naturally manufactured by our liver. It is important for the development of hormones like testosterone, estrogen and adrenal. It is also important in building up of cell membranes, production of vitamin D and bile acids. Both Vitamin D and bile acids are essential for fat and nutrient absorption.

Types of cholesterol

LDL - Low-Density Lipoprotein is known as the bad cholesterol. An increase in this is harmful for heart health. It can block arteries by creating deposits. It is often increased due to eating unhealthy fatty fried processed foods and sedentary lifestyle.

VLDL - Very Low Density Lipoprotein is another component of the LDL. They vary in the composition of triglycerides. VLDL is also considered the bad cholesterol. They both, however, are important as they carry fats to blood vessels to complete physiological processes.

HDL- High Density Lipoprotein is the good cholesterol. It keeps your heart health in check by reducing the risk of heart diseases. It removes the bad cholesterol from the blood stream. HDL contributes to 20 -30 % of the cholesterol, LDL contributes to 60 – 70 % of the cholesterol and VLDL contributes to 10 - 15% in the bloodstream.

It is important to ensure that HDL in the bloodstream is maintained. The liver is capable of producing all the cholesterol the body requires. However, when we go overboard with our food habits we hamper its natural ability to function.

How to achieve balance?

Eliminate all processed, packaged, deep fried and refined foods.

Include good fats in small quantities Like whole eggs, butter, ghee, seeds, nuts, fatty fish, avocados etc.

Exercise regularly

Drink alcohol in extreme moderation.

Keep diet rich in vegetables, salads and fruits.

Cholesterol is not our enemy. It is important and vital for the proper functioning of our hormones and metabolising of fats. Take cholesterol test every three to five years and a yearly health check-up to make sure you are on track of good health.

(The writer is a dietitian and fitness expert, and writes at eatrrite.com)