Self-care at a click

Want to take better care of your body and mind? These apps can help you with tips and guidance

Published: 24th October 2019 09:02 AM

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Among all the wellness mantras today, self-care, perhaps, makes the loudest buzz. In a world where the lines between professional and personal lives are blurring, and many live away from their families to earn a living, people are learning the art of taking care of oneself. From making a cup of tea to drinking water after waking up in the morning, small acts of self-care can set the mood for the day. While the Internet is full of ideas and methods to manage everyday stress and make oneself a priority, a few have gone ahead and made apps to make the process easier. Here are a few interesting apps to check out:

#SelfCare

This app by Tru Luv Media says: “Self-care is revolutionary”. A click on the app’s icon and you are ushered into a cozy room in which a person is lying under the bed covers. There are different objects in the room which you can click on and get self-care advice. There are plants, a cat, slippers etc. As the tips flow, you are also urged to do slow breathing exercises, complete simple words and others.  This is designed to give you a sense of accomplishment before you start your day. Every exercise is accompanied by relaxing visuals, and is capable of arresting your attention. It’s a great app to log in first in the morning instead of browsing social media.

Fabulous

This app aims to build healthy habits for the users. It claims to be a science-based app that can help to achieve weight loss goals, reboot sleep cycle and reduce anxiety. It gives small tasks like ‘drink water after waking up for three days in a row’. You can also set reminders to keep the water bottle beside your bed at night. In this way, the app helps you to not skip breakfast, sleep early etc. It’s free for the first seven days.

Sanity & Self

This app is designed to help women build their self-esteem and excel in various spheres of their lives. It has seven-day free programmes on breaking through depression, getting rid of orgasm anxiety, self-love for single girls, understanding anxiety etc. I particularly liked its ‘get the sleep you deserve’ section, which has the sounds of a babbling brook, rain or a meadow to help you sleep.

Book Summaries

This is an app that provides the summaries of self-help books. Right now, it has got 28 books listed. The titles range from ‘Ego is the Enemy’ to ‘How to Stop Worrying and Start Living’. Those who balk at completing a book or are in a reading slump can start from here. It also helps you to decide whether you want to buy the book or not. The summaries are succinct and easy to read.

Self Care Live Healthy

This is a rather straightforward app that gives you simple tips to take care of your eyes, skin, nails, hair etc. It also has tips on mental health. In case you do not want to browse articles on the internet on these topics, this app has information consolidated at one place.

