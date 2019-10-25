Skincare: Cruelty-free beauty for tender skin

By Express News Service

In a highly polluted metropolitan city like Delhi, it is important to take extra care of the skin by cleansing it at least two-three times a day to remove the dirt and dust trapped in pores,” says Dolly Kumar, cosmetic engineer and founder of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the parent company to skincare brand Skinella.



“It is essential to wear a sunscreen with SPF 25+ to protect yourself from harmful UV rays. Pollution can also lead to dehydration and dried patches on the skin, so using a moisturiser or a sorbet is necessary to hydrate and nourish the skin,” she says.

Skinella’s recent skin products for youngsters include a range of face scrubs, face washes, body butter, body washes and lip balms among others. According to Kumar, these products contain no harsh chemicals and come with the power of superfoods which is beneficial for the skin. These are suitable for all skin types, be it normal, dry, oily, sensitive or combination skin.

Talking about the venture, Kumar says, “For many years, the skincare industry has only focused on creating products for audiences of older age groups. We did our research and found that the market and store shelves today are flooded with an endless number of skincare products from countless skincare brands. However, none of these offer a complete range of products that especially cater to the needs of the younger people.”

Sensing the need of the hour, Kumar developed products for 15 to 24-year-olds. All these products are certified by PETA. She further talks about the importance of maintaining a skincare regime.



“It is imperative to follow a regular skincare regime to keep your skin healthy and glowing. One must cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise and hydrate the skin daily. Most people only wash their face or might even skip the regime, but more dedicated care is important to ensure the protection of the skin. The use of sunscreen is also indispensable while stepping out in the sun to protect against the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays of sun,” she says.