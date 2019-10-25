Home Lifestyle Health

Skincare: Cruelty-free beauty for tender skin

Skinella’s recent skin products for youngsters include a range of face scrubs, face washes, body butters, body washes and lip balms among others. 

Published: 25th October 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Dolly Kumar, cosmetic engineer

Dolly Kumar, cosmetic engineer

By Express News Service

In a highly polluted metropolitan city like Delhi, it is important to take extra care of the skin by cleansing it at least two-three times a day to remove the dirt and dust trapped in pores,” says Dolly Kumar, cosmetic engineer and founder of Cosmic Nutracos Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the parent company to skincare brand Skinella. 

“It is essential to wear a sunscreen with SPF 25+ to protect yourself from harmful UV rays. Pollution can also lead to dehydration and dried patches on the skin, so using a moisturiser or a sorbet is necessary to hydrate and nourish the skin,” she says. 

Skinella’s recent skin products for youngsters include a range of face scrubs, face washes, body butter, body washes and lip balms among others. According to Kumar, these products contain no harsh chemicals and come with the power of superfoods which is beneficial for the skin. These are suitable for all skin types, be it normal, dry, oily, sensitive or combination skin.

Talking about the venture, Kumar says, “For many years, the skincare industry has only focused on creating products for audiences of older age groups. We did our research and found that the market and store shelves today are flooded with an endless number of skincare products from countless skincare brands. However, none of these offer a complete range of products that especially cater to the needs of the younger people.” 

Sensing the need of the hour,  Kumar developed products for 15 to 24-year-olds. All these products are certified by PETA. She further talks about the importance of maintaining a skincare regime. 

“It is imperative to follow a regular skincare regime to keep your skin healthy and glowing. One must cleanse, exfoliate, moisturise and hydrate the skin daily. Most people only wash their face or might even skip the regime, but more dedicated care is important to ensure the protection of the skin. The use of sunscreen is also indispensable while stepping out in the sun to protect against the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays of sun,” she says. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Skinella
India Matters
A plea was sought to allow women into mosques on grounds that denial amounted to violation of various fundamental rights.
Plea for entry of Muslim women into mosques, SC seeks Centre's response
For representational purpose
UP police constable booked for giving wife triple talaq
The eight-member delegation which included members from  Jamia Misbahul Hudha Arabic College.
Islamic college donates 20 acres of land for medical college in TN
Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfil his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local labourers after August 5. ( Image for representational purposes. )
Private construction work in full swing in J&K, but building costs soar high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Vijay starrer Bigil has hit the screens on Friday, October 25.
Bigil: Vijay fans create ruckus after Krishnagiri midnight show gets cancelled
Gallery
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
It's the end of another election season and here's a look at the celebratory moments from the Assembly elections and the bypolls from various states. (Photo | PTI and Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Sweet victory: Winning moments from the assembly elections and bypolls!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp