Can papaya really cure dengue?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whatsapp and other social media platforms are flooded with forwards — posts, pictures and videos — claiming that papaya and its juice would help treat dengue by increasing the platelet count of the patient. In fact, several online websites have begun selling bottled papaya juice and its leaves, along with capsules that reportedly contain crushed papaya leaf extracts.

However, allopathic and ayurvedic doctors seem to be divided on the effectiveness of these claims.

Dr B Nagender, superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, said, “There is no evidence-based research on the claims that papaya helps cure dengue. It is a fruit that can be taken in moderation. However, it is definitely not prescribed as a cure. There is no evidence of a direct connection between the fruit and the platelet count.”

Resonating his views, Dr M Govardhan, a senior physician at Care Hospital, Nampally, said, “We ask patients to eat a lot of fruits, as hydration is the key to alleviate dengue. However, people sometimes overfeed on certain natural products, in this case papaya, because of these online claims.

This is not good. A patient is already averse to food and water during dengue. Force-feeding or overfeeding a patient with pungent papaya leaf juice may cause vomiting which is not clinically beneficial for a recovering patient.”

On the other hand, Dr N Uma Srinivas Rao, associate professor at the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Erragadda, said, “Papaya is definitely beneficial for people suffering from dengue. Companies have started making capsules and pills based on proven empirical research of this natural ingredient.”