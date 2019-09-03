Home Lifestyle Health

63 per cent of Indian executives are overweight: Report

When it comes to the number of steps taken in a day, an important indicator of activity levels, consumer goods sector has taken the pole position.

Published: 03rd September 2019 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

weight loss, overweight, obesity

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A report on 'fitness levels of Corporate India by HealthifyMe health and fitness app on Tuesday revealed that 63 per cent of executives are overweight with a Body Mass Index (BMI) greater than 23.

The report has been compiled by reviewing the diet and activity levels of close to 60,000 working professionals across 20 plus companies over a period of 12 months.

These professionals range from factory workers, sales professionals, IT professionals, bankers and others in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and remote locations like Jhagadiya, Khandala and Vapi. The professionals were in the 21 to 60 age group.

When it comes to the number of steps taken in a day, an important indicator of activity levels, consumer goods sector has taken the pole position with a count of 5,988 when it comes to average steps taken in a day.

The least active are executives from the financial sector who have an average count of just 4,969 steps. While, executives from other sectors like retail, manufacturing, marketing and IT take upwards of 5,000 steps.

According to the data, running is the most popular activity for both males and females. Other activities that are popular amongst male executives are bicycling, gym workouts and swimming. Women prefer more of indoor activities that can be done at home, for e.g. Yoga and other home workouts.

The data also shows that weekends are the least active days of the week for workouts. The calorie burn rate drops down to an average of 250 on weekends compared to 300 on weekdays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HealthifyMe Business executives health Business executives overweight
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp